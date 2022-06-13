In this file photograph from the The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Former astronaut Mike Massimino smiles for a photograph during one of his two trips to space. Massimino will appear at the Lee County Library in Tupelo on Tuesday, June 14, to discuss his autobiography.
TUPELO • A man who has been to the stars will land at the Lee County Library Tuesday night.
Former NASA astronaut and author Mike Massimino, who twice traveled into space to help service the Hubble Space Telescope, will speak tonight as part of the latest entry in the Lee County Library’s long-running Helen Foster Lecture Series on June 14.
The program, which is free for everyone, will begin at 7 p.m.
Massimino is expected to discuss his 2016 autobiography and New York Times bestseller, “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe.”
A native of New York, Massimino graduated from MIT in 1992 and then went to work at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace in Houston, Texas, as a research engineer. In 1996, NASA selected him as an astronaut candidate, and he reported to the Johnson Space Center for training, according to biographical information posted to NASA’s website.
Massimino is a veteran of two space flights: STS-109 Columbia in March 2002 and STS-125 Atlantis in May 2009, both missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope. According to NASA, he has logged 571 hours and 47 minutes in space and a cumulative total of 30 hours and 4 minutes of spacewalking.
The veteran astronaut was originally scheduled to appear at the Tupelo-based library on April 5, but the event was postponed because of an “unexpected illness,” according to Lee-Itawamba Library System Director Jeff Tomlinson.
Made possible by an endowment fund created by its namesake, former librarian and chairman of the Lee County Library Board of Trustees Helen Foster, the Helen Foster Lecture Series has invited a myriad of authors, artists, journalists and others to the Tupelo-based library over the decades. Past guests have included National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham, former William Morris Agency head Sam Haskell, nationally syndicated columnist Rheta Grimsley Johnson and bestselling author John Grisham.