The exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. The traveling exhibit stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point and honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall consists of 58,276 names of servicemen and women who died in Vietnam.

TUPELO — Homelessness is an equal opportunity issue that affects those from all walks of life, and veterans are not exempt from housing insecurity. Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force hopes to bring light to the issue as part of a nationwide 2k in conjunction with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

