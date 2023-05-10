The exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center. The traveling exhibit stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point and honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The Wall consists of 58,276 names of servicemen and women who died in Vietnam.
TUPELO — Homelessness is an equal opportunity issue that affects those from all walks of life, and veterans are not exempt from housing insecurity. Tupelo’s Homeless Task Force hopes to bring light to the issue as part of a nationwide 2k in conjunction with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
The task force will host a Veteran Homelessness Awareness Walk as part of the VA2K Walk and Roll event, which will take place at Veterans Memorial Park at the Vietnam Wall Memorial starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
“We are doing an awareness walk. It is something the VA system is doing across the country,” said Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Hannah Marharrey, who chairs the task force. “It is to promote healthy physical activity.”
As of Wednesday, Maharrey said there were 19 homeless veterans in the 71 counties covered by the continuum of care, two of which are in the Tupelo, Lee County area.
She said this was the first time advocates have gathered in north Mississippi for the event, noting it was typically held by the VA medical center on the gulf coast. She said she is excited to allow the community to meet informally and talk about the issue of homelessness among veterans while remaining active.
As part of the event, the task force asks participants to donate non-perishable food items or gift cards to help with move-in supplies specifically for homeless veterans transitioning into stable housing.
“We effectively ended veterans homelessness in Northeast Mississippi … but just because we effectively ended, it does not mean there will not be another veteran experiencing homelessness,” she said, noting that the individuals that transition out of homelessness are more likely to succeed long-term with supplies.
