Motorists make their way down Veterans Boulevard in Tupelo, near the city's aquatic center, on Dec. 13, 2022. Tupelo's Major Throughfare Committee is preparing to widen portions of the busy road to three lanes.
TUPELO — Tupelo City Officials gave the go-ahead for a project that will see a portion of Veterans Boulevard widened near the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
The board voted unanimously to approve a $1.8 million bid from Saltillo-based construction company James Hodges Construction for the widening of Veterans Memorial Boulevard from Eason Boulevard to Hamm Street. The project was recently pushed forward by the Major Thoroughfare Committee in January.
City Engineer Dennis Bonds noted that the bid came in 18% less than the $2.2 million engineer estimated the project to cost. He said he hoped that momentum continued with projects.
“This is a spot of good news for us,” Bonds said. “We have good contractors, and we are excited about (the project).”
When Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims asked why Hodges Construction was so much cheaper than the other bids the city received, Bonds said it mostly came down to proximity, noting that the company was much closer than others and would not have to spend money to transport equipment long-distance.
Bonds said he expects to start work this spring. If weather permits, he said it would be complete by the end of November.
This is one of a handful of projects the committee hopes to start or complete during Phase VII of the Major Thoroughfare Program.
Along with the portion of Veterans, the city contracted out work for the widening of Eason Boulevard from Veterans to Briar Ridge Road. Bonds said he expects the work to be complete by this summer.
