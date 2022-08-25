TUPELO • On any given day, passersby at Veterans Park may hear the sounds of a cello echoing across the lake and parking lots.
From familiar movie franchise themes from "The Godfather" or "Pirates of the Caribbean" to classical tunes, 23-year-old Tupelo native Anthony McGee said he aims to spread happiness through practicing and performing in public.
He sits at a picnic table under a pavilion with his dog, Medusa, most every day, playing his cello.
McGee has played music for much of his life and picked up the stringed instrument in sixth grade. Over the years, he’s played multiple instruments, including the violin, trombone, baritone, trumpet, tuba, saxophone and French horn. He also raps and writes his own music.
But his current focus is cello.
McGee’s playing is purely passionate, not professional. Although he said he played in both orchestra and band as a student in the Tupelo Public School District, after graduating high school in 2017, he gave up music for around five years.
McGee spent three years incarcerated for a felony property crime and was released in September 2021. He sees the situation not as time down the drain, but as a leg up, allowing it to light the fire he needed to achieve his goals.
"A sip like this is precious," McGee said, drinking from a bottle of white cherry Powerade on Tuesday afternoon. "I'm so content to be 23. I'm dealing with stress and life problems now, but I'm loving it. It gives me a thrill to wake up another day."
He's currently working as a pet consultant for NéVetica, a company that sells pet supplements. He plans to attend Itawamba Community College in spring 2023 to study computer networking.
In the meantime, he's not letting anything get him down.
He got his current cello, nicknamed Cecilia, last November, and plans to continue playing at the park.
Whether he's holding the instrument horizontally and plucking the strings like a guitar or vertically, temporarily playing the instrument with a violin bow because Medusa chewed up his cello bow, McGee knows he's spreading joy.
"I do it because I feel free," McGee said. "Life feels brand new to me every time, man. When I step out the house every day — every day from Sept. 14, the time I got out, to now. Every day I wake up, it feels brand new."
People often park away from the pavilion and roll down their car windows to listen from afar, McGee said. He wishes they'd come closer.
"Yeah, you hear me messing up in all of these tunes because I'm just practicing, I'm just playing around," McGee said. "But if you come over here, all them out of whack notes is going to tune up really quick, and I'm going to give you something that's so phenomenal."
He enjoys practicing and learning songs in public, intentionally putting himself in an awkward situation.
"I try to intertwine out-of-the-ordinary things with normal," McGee said. "Playing my cello, for instance. I come to this park every day. As long as I've been here, my 23 years in Mississippi, I've never seen anybody else do it. That's why I do it."
The music serves as a stress reliever for both himself and the listener.
"If I play some music for you, my stress is getting put all into this music and this music is filtering this stress and putting all of the bad stuff out," McGee said. "So when you receive the music, I've done channeled all that stress that I done had by you laughing and smiling at my songs and me playing my music. That right there balances out my life on the other end, because now I've done used my superpower to actually benefit somebody in the best way possible — music."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.