TUPELO • The pier at Veteran’s Park has been closed because of safety concerns, and a sign has been placed around the entrance to notify visitors to stay away.
Alex Farned, the director of the city’s parks and recreation department, told the Daily Journal the pier has been closed over concerns about the safety of the wood structure.
"The decking isn’t safe on it,” Farned said. “We thought somebody might fall through. We’re going to keep it closed.”
Farned said the money has been allocated within the department’s budget to repair the decking. He said he doesn’t know when the pier will be repaired, but he anticipates it will be repaired and opened again before spring of 2020.