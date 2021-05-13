TUPELO • When Victor Fleitas first moved into Tupelo’s Ward 4 council district in the mid-90s, he was fresh out of law school and looking to break into the local scene as a criminal defense attorney.
Twenty-five years later, Fleitas stood before his neighbors in Ward 4 on Tuesday night and asked them to send him to City Hall as their next mayor, promising to make community-oriented policing a top priority and grant people of all backgrounds equal opportunities for employment.
“Our need for unity, our need for an understanding of one another — that transcends the color of our skin, our creed, our belief system or our politics,” Fleitas said this week at a candidate forum in Ward 4.
The past two weeks, outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton has delivered abbreviated state of the city addresses in three of the city’s seven wards and has allowed candidates for municipal elections a few minutes to pitch themselves.
At the forums in Ward 1, Ward 4 and Ward 5, Fleitas repeated his pledge to grant people equal access to employment opportunities in city government.
“I believe that every citizen should receive public services equally,” Fleitas said at the Ward 5 forum. “I believe as well that everybody looking for a job should be able to get that job on their merit without any form of discrimination.”
Equal opportunity has been a constant theme of Fleitas’ candidacy since he first announced in January that he would run for mayor. He told the Daily Journal in an interview before he made his formal announcement that he pledges to grant equal opportunities “with no stuttering and no dog whistles.”
“It needs to be said, and the voters need to know, that’s a commitment that I hold extremely dear,” Fleitas said at the time.
These promises come as some members of the Tupelo City Council, including Ward 4 Councilman Nettie Davis, call for more diversity in the upper ranks of City Hall leadership.
A longtime attorney, Fleitas also said that, if elected, he would try to implement policies that promote community-oriented policing at the Tupelo Police Department and require officers receive different types of training.
“My administration will focus on and insist that all officers receive training on implicit bias, crisis intervention and de-escalation,” Fleitas said.
Fleitas’ stance on community policing comes at a time when the Tupelo Police Department has been a lightning rod for controversy for several years. The latest came in March after officers detained Wesley Wells, a local Black entrepreneur, over suspicions that he fit the profile of a shoplifting suspect.
The detainment led to an outcry from local leaders and the local chapter of the NAACP calling for local reforms to be implemented at the police department.
Todd Jordan, the Republican nominee in the mayor’s race, has declined to participate in the campaign forums sponsored by City Hall.
However, Jordan has said that he would try to ensure that he hires a high-quality police chief to replace the outgoing police chief and give the new chief more autonomy to run the department’s day-to-day operations.
Tupelo voters will have the option to elect either Fleitas or Jordan, a Lee County supervisor, in the city’s general election on June 8.