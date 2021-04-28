The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal will host a mayoral debate two weeks prior to the general election.
Democratic nominee Victor Fleitas and Republican nominee Todd Jordan have confirmed their participation. The debate will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Link Centre concert hall. It is scheduled to last approximately one hour.
Voters also will be able to watch a live stream of the event on www.djournal.com.
“We are excited that both candidates have agreed to stand before voters and discuss the issues facing the city and the next administration. It says a great deal about both men that they are not shying away from this opportunity,” Daily Journal executive editor Sam R. Hall said. “We look forward to a lively but respectful exchange of ideas.”
Fleitas and Jordan will face off in the June 8 general election. The winner will succeed incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton, who is not seeking re-election.
The son of Cuban and Puerto Rican immigrants, Fleitas was born in Chicago and grew up in Miami. He graduated from Florida International University with a degree in international relations. After his undergraduate studies, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for around eight years.
After his military service, Fleitas moved to Mississippi to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law. After passing the bar, he started practicing law in Tupelo in 1995.
Jordan is a native of the All-America City and graduated in 1989 from Tupelo High School, where he was on the football team. He attended Mississippi State University from 1989 to 1993 and was a quarterback and a punter for the Bulldogs. After graduating from college, he played for the San Antonio Texans in the Canadian Football League for a brief stint.
He returned to Tupelo in 1995 and started a pressure washing business. In 2006, he began working for Tommy Morgan Inc. as a real estate agent, where he remains employed. Jordan's career in local politics started in 2019 when he defeated incumbent Lee County Supervisor Tony Roper.