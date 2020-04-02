TUPELO – The 5th Annual Bud & Burgers event has been postponed until later this year, but on Friday, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and Mitchell Distributing are teaming up to host a Virtual Bud and Burgers event.
To particpate, visit,Downtown Tupelo on Facebook and click on the Bud & Burgers event page. Contestants will be able to post pictures of their burgers for the competition and also listen to a DJ .
“We’re excited to bring a fun new element to Bud and Burgers by going virtual right now,” said Anna Grace Tan-ner, communications manager for Mitchell Distributing. "We thought this would be a positive opportunity for the community to still be able to participate from our homes and be able to enjoy the event.”
The event is from 7 p.m. to 9p.m., and is open to all members of the community. Prizes will be awarded to all winners. For more details on how to participate, visit the Bud & Burgers Facebook event page.
WINNING CATEGORIES:
1. People’s Choice (most likes and shares)
2. Best of Show (Most Team Spirit/Costume Get Up)
• Judged by Bud & Burgers official social media judges
3. Most Instagrammable
SUBMISSION RULES:
1. One picture of your burger by 8 p.m., dressed and plated
2. Must include team name
3. Must name burger
Including a beer and other creative props in photos will earn bonus points