TUPELO – Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, the nonprofit blood bank serving the local community in Northeast Mississippi, has declared a critical shortage of blood as blood providers nationwide have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types.
For Vitalant, the busy holiday season resulted in more than 21,000 fewer donations than expected. Due to the critical shortage, donors are strongly encouraged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or going online to vitalant.org.
“We strive to maintain a 4-day supply of blood just to provide what patients need, and currently we’re at less than half that for certain blood types,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical officer at Vitalant. “Blood on the shelf helps patients every day — for traumas, cancer treatments and critical transfusions — and enables us to be ready if disaster strikes.”
Currently, all blood types and components are in short supply, with a special need for platelets and type O blood donations. Platelets have a very short shelf life — only five days. Type O-negative blood is the universal blood type that can help stabilize all patients. Nationally, Vitalant needs to collect more than 35,000 blood products per week to meet patient needs. In Northeast Mississippi, it needs to collect 250 blood products per day to meet local patient needs.
For more information and to schedule a donation, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).