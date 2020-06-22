TUPELO – Each year, Vitalant celebrates the King of Rock and Roll and saving lives through blood donation. As more elective surgeries resume and people become more active again, the need for blood in hospitals has increased by more than 25% in the past few weeks. Regular blood donations ensure there is never a shortage of blood.
Donors at the Annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Vitalant donation center at 4326 South Eason Blvd. will receive a T-shirt (while supplies last) and entry to win gift cards to Tupelo businesses. Visit Vitalant.org to schedule your appointment or call 662-842-8871.
Gift cards include two grand prizes, $250 gift cards: one to Eat With Us (Bulldog Burger, Sweet Peppers Deli, The Frill, and Harvey’s) and one to Reed’s. Donors are also entered to win one of 10 $100 gift cards to: Strange Brew; Tupelo Hardware; Neon Pig; Kermit’s Outlaw Kitchen; Room to Room; Midnite Pottery; Todd’s Big Star; Simply Sweet; Trials & Treats; & Wet Paint. Breakfast will be provided by Chick-fil-A and lunch and dinner will be provided by Jimmy John’s.
“No matter what is going on in our world, the need for blood never stops. The COVID-19 pandemic has impressed upon us all the vital importance of blood; from daily blood needs to convalescent plasma for critical coronavirus patient care,” said Melinda Murphree, Donor Recruitment supervisor with Vitalant. “Donors are needed, especially now, to ensure the blood supply is ready to serve patients in need right here in Tupelo.”