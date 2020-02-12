TUPELO - Vitalant will hold a blood drive on Valentine's Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4326 South Eason Blvd. Officials say 250 blood donations are needed each day to sustain the needs of patients in Mississippi.
Red cell, plasma and platelet donations are needed and are a vital part of patient care.
Give blood Friday at a Vitalant donation center and receive a Together We Can Do Amazing Valentine themed T-shirt, bonus points for a free movie ticket through the online rewards store and sweet treats.