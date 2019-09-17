TUPELO - Volunteer Northeast Mississippi will be playing matchmaker Thursday afternoon at the BancorpSouth Arena.
Anyone wanting to share their time and talent will be able to hook up with more than 70 nonprofit agencies from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the first Northeast Mississippi Nonprofit and Volunteer Fair.
“Our main goal is to connect volunteers to nonprofits who could use their help,” said Rebecca Nelson, director of Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, which is hosting the fair with United Way of Northeast Mississippi and Tupelo Young Professionals. “There are a ton of agencies out there doing great things.”
The agencies attending the fair cover a broad range of community efforts including aiding families and children, promoting education, teaching financial literacy and job skills, assisting after disasters, caring for animals and wildlife, protecting the environment, caring for seniors, providing health care and encouraging the arts.
The event is a great resource for high school students preparing for senior projects. Agencies which have projects will have an SP designation, Nelson said. Likewise college students looking for internships will want to look for CI designations.
As part of the fair theme, there will be a dunking booth featuring Tupelo Superintendent Rob Picou, Kristy Luse of CREATE Foundation, State Rep. Steve Holland, Tupelo community outreach coordinator Marcus Gary and Tupelo High School basketball coach Jeff Norwood, Nelson said. The dunking booth will take donations for throws. The money will go to one of the participating agencies through a drawing at the end of the event.
The event will also feature a photo booth with Mrs. Mississippi and Little Miss Mississippi. A children’s area will be available. Free flu shots will be available to adults without health insurance.
Checking out Volunteer Fair can pay dividends right away. The food trucks assembled for Down on Main Ghost Town Blues Band concert at Fair Park will offer a discount to those who get stamps on the volunteer fair maps.
“There’s truly something for everybody,” Nelson said.