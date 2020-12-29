TUPELO • City residents have until noon on Saturday, Jan. 2, to register to vote if they wish to participate in the upcoming election that will decide the future of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program.
Mississippi law requires residents to register at least 30 days prior to an election if they want to cast a ballot. Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, said Tupelo City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday because of the New Year’s holiday, but it will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for people to register to vote.
“If somebody is working all week or was out of town, we simply want to provide this opportunity,” Hanna said.
The Major Thoroughfare Program is Tupelo’s unique road-building program, which is funded through a voter-imposed 10 mill tax levy. The program comes up for renewal every five years. Tupelo residents will decide the fate of the program’s seventh phase on Feb. 2, 2021.
During a normal weekday, Tupelo residents can choose to either register at the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office inside the Lee County Justice Center on Jefferson Street or at the Tupelo Municipal Clerk’s Office in City Hall on Troy Street. Both the circuit clerk’s office and City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, but only City Hall will be open on Saturday morning.
Several city-administered elections will occur in 2021, of which the thoroughfare election will be the first. Municipal elections are administered by Tupelo’s municipal clerk and not the circuit clerk’s office. Tupelo residents will also vote at their city election precincts, which can differ from voting precincts for county, state and federal elections.
Saturday will also be the first day that candidates can legally qualify for Tupelo’s municipal elections. The qualification period technically runs from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6, but cities can change the dates depending on when municipalities plan to be open and conduct business.
Tupelo, which may have the earliest qualifying date in the state, is only allowing candidates to qualify Saturday because it’s already allowing people to register to vote that morning.
“If someone just wanted to be the first to qualify and get their name out there, they can do that,” Hanna said.
To qualify, candidates must submit a petition of signatures if they’re running as an Independent candidate, or fill out the appropriate forms at City Hall and pay a $10 fee if they are running in the Republican or Democratic Party.