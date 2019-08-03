TUPELO • Lee County voters on Tuesday face contested races up and down the ballot.
Statewide, regional district races and local county elections all share real estate on a primary ballot, but the options differ depending on whether you choose to participate in the Republican or Democratic primary. There is no party registration in Mississippi for voters. Any registered voter may choose to vote in either party’s primary on Tuesday, though not in both primaries.
At the top of both primaries is a contested race for governor. On the Republican ballot, first-term state Rep. Robert Foster, second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Justice William “Bill” Waller Jr. all face each other.
At the top of the Democratic ballot, eight candidates compete: Michael Brown, Attorney General Jim Hood, Robert J. Ray, Hinds County area District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith, Velesha P. Williams and Albert Wilson.
For secretary of state, two Democratic candidates appear on the ballot: former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree and Maryra Hodges Hunt.
Down ticket on the Republican ballot, there are contested primaries for the statewide offices of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and treasurer.
In a contentious fight for the GOP nod to seek the secretary of state office are Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton and state Sen. Michael Watson.
In the attorney general race, three Republicans are fiercely competing to replace the outgoing Democratic incumbent: attorney and current state Rep. Mark Baker, current Treasurer Lynn Fitch and attorney Andy Taggart.
In the treasurer’s race are state Sen. Eugene “Buck” Clarke and business man David McRae.
In a contested Republican primary for the office of northern district transportation commissioner are five candidates: Trey Bowman, John Caldwell, E.A. Hathcock, Jeremy Martin and Geoffrey Yoste.
In the Senate District 8 race, there are three Democratic candidates: Kegan Coleman, Mark Hancock and Kathryn York.
In that same race, there are three Republican candidates: Stephen Scott Griffin, Benjamin A. Suber and Steve Whitten.
In state House District 19, two Republicans are competing: incumbent Randy P. Boyd and Peggy Schumpert Hussey.
As in the statewide race, most contested primaries for Lee County office are on the Republican ballot.
On the Democratic ballot, there is only one contested primary for Lee County office. Seeking the office of Justice Court Judge in District 4 are incumbent Marcus Crump and Anthony “Tony” Rogers.
On the Republican ballot, the contested local races are led by Supervisor District 1. Four candidates are running: Dan Gale, John Hoyt Sheffield, incumbent Phil Morgan and Marty Rock.
In Supervisor District 3, Todd Jordan and incumbent Tony Roper face off.
In Supervisor District 5, Jack Leslie and incumbent Billy Joe Holland are competing.
In Justice Court District 2, three Republican candidates are competing for judicial office: Eric Gibens, Marilyn Reed and Lynette Sandlin.
In Justice Court District 3, there are five Republican candidates who want to be judge: Phyllis Maharrey Dye, Gaston Huckaby, Ben Raper, Sammy John Raper and Robert West.
In Constable District 1, the Republican ballot features two candidates: incumbent Joe Huckaby and challenger Wesley Rhudy.
In Constable District 2, challenger William Richey is competing against incumbent Ted Wood.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. unitl 7 p.m. at all precincts across the state.