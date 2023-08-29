TUPELO — Voters in Lee County's 1st and 5th districts will return to the polls today to determine winner in one race and the Republican candidate in the other.
Polls in Lee County Districts 1 and 5 will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for voters within those districts to cast their ballots runoffs to the Aug. 8 primary elections.
In District 1, Republican candidates Daniel “Dan” Gale and George C. Rutledge will go head-to-head to decide the seat. With no Democratic or independent candidate in the running, the results of today's runoff will determine who takes over the seat next year.
In District 5, Republican candidates Chris Gillentine and Barry Parker will compete in the runoff. The winner will advance to the general election on Nov. 7 to facing Democrat Steve Holland and independent candidate Richard O. Wilson.
Because Mississippi holds closed primary elections, voters may only cast ballots in line with the political party for which they voted on Aug. 8, although those who did not vote earlier this month are free to vote in today's runoff elections.
For example, a voter in District 1 who voted Republican on Aug. 8 is permitted to vote in the runoff elections, although someone from that same district who voted for Democratic candidates may not.
For last minute information, interested voters or those with questions about where they should go to vote can go to myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us.
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.