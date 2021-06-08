GUNTOWN • The voters of Guntown have elected the small town’s next board of aldermen.
Candidates Petey J. Hopkins, Zach White, Jeff Herring, Teena Herring and William “Daniel” Davis II were elected as members of the town’s governing board during Tuesday night’s general election.
Jimmy Anderson, Pam Taylor and Hilary Rawson Whitehorn were all defeated in their bids to be a part of the board.
All candidates ran as independents. The top five vote-getters were elected to the board.
Hopkins earned 182 votes on election night; White earned 171; Jeff Herring netted 151; Teena Herring earned 147 and Davis scored 146.