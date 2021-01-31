+4

At a glance On Tuesday, Tupelo voters will decide whether to renew the Major Thoroughfare Program tax, which has for 30 years funded major road projects in the city. What am I voting for? Whether to renew the existing 10-mill tax levy for another five years. A yes vote will not increase taxes but will maintain the current tax levy. Who can vote? Any registered voter living in the city limits of Tupelo. How many votes are required for approval? Fifty percent plus one. Where and When? From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, at your regular municipal polling place. If you don't know where that is, call the City Clerk at (662) 841-6509.

Polling locations A special election on the Major Thoroughfare Program tax levy will occur from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, using city polling precincts. Only registered voters living in Tupelo are eligible to participate in the special election. Voters should go to their city precincts, not the county precincts used during state and federal elections. The precincts are as follows: Ward 1: American Legion Post 49, 1875 Legion Lake Road Ward 1: Tupelo Furniture Market Building V, 1879 Coley Road Ward 2: Wesley United Methodist Church, 210 W. Main Street Ward 3: Calvary Baptist Family Ministry Center, 501 W. Main Street Ward 3: Lawndale Presbyterian Church, 1500 Lawndale Drive Ward 4: C.C. Augustus Center, 1400 N. Green Street Ward 4: Police Athletic League (PAL) building, 204 Douglas Street Ward 5: J.T. Neely Community Center, 792 N. Veterans Memorial Boulevard Ward 5: Student Services Center at Itawamba Community College, 2176 S. Eason Boulevard Ward 6: Wildwood Baptist Church, 2280 W. Jackson Street Ward 6: Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Boulevard Ward 7: Haven Acres Community Center, 3288 Willie Moore Road Ward 7: First Pentecostal Church, 900 S. Thomas Street

Major Thoroughfare: Phase VII projects If voters on Tuesday renew the Major Thoroughfare Program for a Phase VII, the program's leadership have selected these projects as the ones they'll pursue: High Priority • Widen Jackson Street to three lanes between the following intersections: Airpark to Thomas, Thomas to Joyner and Madison to Front. Estimated construction cost of $8.6 million, plus utility costs of $5.5 million for at least one block. • Widening Eason Boulevard between the intersections of Veterans Boulevard and Briar Ridge Road. Estimated construction cost of $3.3 million. • Widening Veterans Boulevard between the intersections of Main Street and Hamm Street. Estimated construction costs of $1.9 million. Other projects • Widening Elizabeth Street from East Main Street to Green Street. Estimated construction costs of $3.2 million. • New construction of a loop that would begin on Gloster Street, likely near Best Buy, and continue north toward Barnes Crossing Road, running to the west of the shopping center that includes Sam’s Club and Walmart. Estimated construction costs of $10.6 million. • Widening Veterans Boulevard from Hamm Street to the interchange of Interstate 22. Estimated construction costs of $1.6 million. • Widening Airpark from Jackson Street to Main Street. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $3 million. • Aligning the intersection of McPherson and Highway 6. This is considered a lower priority project. Estimated construction costs of $1.2 million. • Improvements to the Highway 45 northbound onramps at Hilda Avenue. This project would require the participation of the Mississippi Department of Transportation and there are no current cost estimates.