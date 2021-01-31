TUPELO • In just a few days, Tupelo voters will either green light the city’s unique road-building program for a seventh time or bring it to a screeching halt after 30 years.
The city will conduct a special election on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to ask Tupelo residents if they wish to renew a tax levy that funds the Major Thoroughfare Program. Thought to be the only one of its kind in the state, the program asks voters to approve local tax dollars to go toward repairing roads and building new streets.
“The only way to continue this program that has offered so much improvement and success and quality for lives is getting people to get out and vote for it,” said Greg Pirkle, chairman of the Thoroughfare Program.
The Thoroughfare program’s tax levy is 10 mills, which amounts to nearly a third of the city tax bill paid by Tupelo residents.
A “yes” vote will renew those 10 mills on the city tax bill.
One mill equates to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of value.
Thus, for an owner occupied dwelling assessed by tax officials at $150,000, 10 mills equates to $150 worth of the total tax bill (disregarding any homestead exemption claimed by the owner).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for people to vote. Because this is a city-administered election, residents will vote at their city precincts instead of their typical county precincts. Voters wishing to participate in the election must bring a valid form of photo ID to their precinct, such as a driver’s license, a passport or a military ID.
Lee County residents outside the city of Tupelo are not eligible to vote and do not pay the Major Thoroughfare tax.
The program’s tax was first self-imposed by Tupelo voters in 1991. The program has been approved or renewed at the polls six times now. A renewal on Tuesday would launch the program into Phase VII.
Traditionally, citizens have overwhelmingly voted to approve the program’s renewal, but turnout is usually low. Kim Hanna, Tupelo’s municipal clerk, told the Daily Journal that as of Friday afternoon, only 39 people had voted absentee in the election.
Even though a mere 12 hours on election day could change the trajectory of Tupelo’s road system, members of the Thoroughfare committee have spent months prioritizing which roads should be maintained and improved over the next five years.
For Phase VII, priority projects include widening most of Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road, and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not priority projects.
These projects can be altered in the future, but city officials must solicit input from citizens through a public hearing, and give proper notice of the public hearing in advance, to take away or add any projects to the list.
Of the 10 mill tax levy, a quarter that would go toward road maintenance.
Stuart Johnson, a member of the Thoroughfare committee, led a subcommittee that recommended priority projects for the proposed phase. He said that the committee weighed both need and costs when determining which roads to improve during the next phase.
“The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare program has played a vital role in the continued economic development of the City of Tupelo,” Johnson said. “It is difficult to imagine where Tupelo’s roads and streets would be without having implemented such a proactive initiative when the Committee was established.”
Outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton in an op-ed to the Daily Journal encouraged citizens to vote in favor of the proposal, saying that the city has continuously reaped the benefits of it over the past 30 years.
Despite the outpouring of support from elected officials and the historical approval, this will be the first time voters have decided the fate of the program in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Typically, the program’s leaders and supporters attend civic clubs and other groups ahead of the election to promote its importance, but the pandemic severely hampered outreach.
Both Johnson and Pirkle said the program has wide support from business and civic leaders, but they hope people will remember to get out and vote to renew the program.
“With COVID restrictions it has been more difficult to reach our citizens than during past elections,” Johnson said. “We have used social media as well as newspaper and digital signage to help get the word out. Hopefully, we have been able to bring attention of this election to the citizens for their consideration and approval.”
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.