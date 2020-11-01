TUPELO • On Tuesday, voters across Northeast Mississippi will join millions across the nation in casting ballots to settle a divisive and significant presidential election while also facing questions of consequence closer to home.
Past the top of the ballot with its highly-charged presidential choice between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden, Mississippi voters will also select a U.S. senator and four U.S. House representatives. A slate of ballot measures will also settle questions about medical marijuana, the state flag and the requirements to win statewide office.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. using county voting precincts. Registered voters can check the precinct where they cast a ballot at the Secretary of State’s website, using the web address https://www.sos.ms.gov/vote.
Local election officials have encouraged voters to make sure they know where they vote in advance of election day. A last minute wave of phone calls typically occurs on election day, and these questions can be typically answered more quickly in advance of election day.
Circuit clerks across the region will be employing a variety of measures to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission at voting precincts, especially with long lines expected in some places. In Lee County, for example, which uses paper ballots, each voter will be given a pen to mark the ballot, rather than reusing pens.
Absentee voting has seen an increase across the state in advance of this week’s general election. On Friday, Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said the wait time to absentee vote at her office was running about two or three hours last week.
Whether they voted last week or will vote on Tuesday, Mississippians have faced a ballot that covers a good bit of territory, including federal races, state judicial races and three ballot referendums.
Aside from selecting a presidential choice, all Mississippians will also have the opportunity to choose a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won a special election in 2018 to complete the term of Thad Cochran, and now faces Democrat Mike Espy for the opportunity to serve a full term as Mississippi’s junior U.S. senator.
The two last faced off in a 2018 runoff, and healthcare policy, the incumbent’s record and whether or not the candidates support Trump have been key issues in the race.
All four of Mississippi’s U.S. House districts will also send a representative to Congress. In North Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Trent Kelly faces Democrat challenger Antonia Eliason. Kelly is a general in the Mississippi National Guard and was formerly an elected district attorney. Eliason is a law professor at the University of Mississippi.
North Mississippi’s voters will also fill a seat on the state Supreme Court, choosing in a nonpartisan race between incumbent Justice Josiah Coleman and challenger Percy Lynchard, a chancery court judge from DeSoto County.
Lee County voters will also see races for a slate of election commissioners, but none are contested. A school board race is also not contested.
The main matters of state interest involve three ballot referendums. The first, the voter petition Initiative 65, and the legislative alternative, 65A, would each legalize some form of medical marijuana, but they differ in the details. Voters may also elect to oppose both measures, opting to keep no form of marijuana legal, even for medicinal purposes.
A second ballot measure, which was initiated by the state Legislature, would provide that a simple majority vote is the sole requirement to win statewide office in Mississippi. Currently, a candidate must receive a majority of the vote as well as winning a majority of state House districts. Failing to clear both these hurdles throws a race to the state House of Representatives.
The final ballot measure, which was also initiated by the state Legislature, would voters to approve or reject a proposed state flag design. Dubbed the “In God We Trust” flag, the design features a central magnolia blossom and a circle of stars set against a blue field with flanking bars of gold and red. The motto “In God We Trust” appears around the magnolia blossom.
The bulk of Mississippi’s vote is typically counted by the end of a Tuesday election day, or in the very early morning hours of Wednesday. However, questions involving affidavit ballots will likely not be entirely resolved for several days and absentee ballots postmarked by election day may still be counted provided they arrive within five days of election day.
This means that fully certified election results will not in hand for at least a week, and likely a little longer.