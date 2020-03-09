PONTOTOC — The Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi will sponsor the Walk to End Epilepsy March 21 at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion in Pontotoc.
This family-friendly Walk will feature vendors, families and allies who will join more than 100 people to support the Epilepsy Foundation’s fundraising efforts and help raise awareness about epilepsy.
“We are excited to bring the Walk to End Epilepsy to Mississippi to further engage and mobilize the community to be part of the fight to end epilepsy,” said Tres Townsend, executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation Mississippi. “The Walk to End Epilepsy is the first of three Walks to End Epilepsy in Mississippi and serves as our largest fundraiser of the year. This premier event strengthens our current efforts and generates funding to help families affected by epilepsy and seizures in our local community.”
To sign up or for more information, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/NorthMS.