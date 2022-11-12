TUPELO • Waneisha Hadley has always considered herself a shy individual.
That all changed on Oct. 28 when she was named the overall fundraising winner and people's choice winner for the annual Dancing & Singing with the King celebrity dance showcase in Tupelo.
The annual event, hosted by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club, raises money to provide local students with dance and vocal lessons.
Prior to her performance, Hadley had never danced onstage in front of an audience.
After weeks of dance coaching and fundraising, Hadley came away with two overall awards following the yearly celebrity showcase.
The Belden native has worked at Animal Care Center of Tupelo as the head receptionist for 11 years.
"It was the greatest experience I've ever had," Hadley said.
She was nervous, of course. Not just about dancing in front of a crowd but also about fundraising for Dancing In The Schools, a program that provides dance instruction for children in a few Tupelo and Lee County schools.
"At first, I was very nervous about it because I'm not a people person; I’m actually very shy,” she said. “When they called me into the office to ask me to dance I said, 'No, I cannot do it.'”
Given a bit of time, however, Hadley changed her mind.
“I thought about it and decided I can't go wrong,” she said.
For the next 12 weeks, Hadely prepared for the showcase by taking regular lessons at The Dance Studio in downtown Tupelo, working closely with her instructor and partner, Andrew Davis.
Hadley said she and Davis hit it off immediately, which helped her feel at ease with her decision to take part in the event.
Their first decision as a team: What Elvis song they would dance to. Turns out, it wasn’t a tough choice.
"Once I met him, we just sat down to get the vibe of what I wanted to dance to,” she said. “He picked the Elvis song 'Fever,' and I knew it was a great song.”
As the date of the show drew near, Hadley's lessons increased in frequency. With each practice, she grew more confident in her abilities.
"Once the routine was done, I felt much better,” she said. “After I realized I've got my routine, that was one of the biggest steps for me.”
Although noncompetitive by nature, Hadley fundraising lit a fire within her, driving her to raise as much money as possible for Dancing In The Schools.
"For the first couple of weeks, I was the first runner-up in fundraising,” she said. “Then, I realized I wasn't the first runner-up, so I had to dig more.”
Hadley worked hard to secure donations in the weeks leading up to Dancing & Singing with the King. She was met with a positive response from nearly every person she asked for donations.
"People were so nice, and basically everyone I went to would sponsor me," she said.
Overall, the event netted more than $42,000. Of that, Hadely collected $12,348.
That made her the event’s top fundraiser.
For Hadley, Dancing & Singing with the King allowed her to step outside of her comfort zone, but she also realized how crucial Dancing In The Schools is for many children in Lee County.
"I know this is such a great cause, and with my daughter being in college and me being a single mom, I know that scholarship money helps out a lot," Hadley said.
Hadley felt like a celebrity the night of the event, but her hard work for the children of Lee County was the cherry on top of her big night.
"Just to know that I can be a part of helping some of these young kids who want to go to college to dance made it really special,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.