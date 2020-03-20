TUPELO - The water system at Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor Center and the headquarters campus will shut down for maintenance beginning as early as Sunday. Drinking water at this location will not be available until further notice. The water from all faucets is not safe for drinking. Restroom facilities will remain open and functional.
Alternative facilities with potable drinking water are:
• Pharr Mounds Comfort Station - MP 286.6
• Witch Dance Comfort Station - MP 233.3
Nearby public facilities/businesses can be found off Highway 145 South or North.
For more information about the Parkway, call (800) 305-7417.