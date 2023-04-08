TUPELO – Eighteen months ago, Lucia Randle stepped into some large shoes.
Randle’s predecessor as executive director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, Debbie Brangenberg, led the organization from its inception in 1991, and for 30 years, she oversaw transformative growth. Through her tenure, some $170 million in private and public investments have poured into the All-America City’s downtown area.
But Randle hasn't done too bad herself. During her short tenure, she’s overseen almost $30 million invested in downtown Tupelo. So far, so good … but not nearly good enough.
"This is where we wanted to be – but this also isn't where we ultimately want to be," she said.
Randle was a familiar face to DTMSA when she was named executive director in October 2021. She had served on its board for more than a decade, and although that experience was helpful, the transition into DTMSA's leader proved challenging and far more involved.
"I do think service on the board was very helpful coming in, but it could not have helped me with actual boots on the ground," she said. "I got only a glimpse of what it was like on the board."
Still, Randle has grown steadily in her role as the head of an organization charged with not just promoting the enclave within the All-America City, but also the city as a whole. The way Randle sees it, the success of downtown is vital to the economic well-being of the entire community.
"Communities are like a fabric, and it takes all these things to make that fabric," she said. "There's nothing wrong with visiting or shopping the Barnes Crossing area, or Midtown, or other places in the community. I'm not going to focus on them — I'm going to focus on Downtown Tupelo. But what's good for me or good for them is good for all of Tupelo.
“Everything works together,” Randle added. “It's not like you can't shop there or you can't shop here. While I'm going to concentrate on steering this boat, I also want the best of success for everywhere ... We want the best downtown, the best Barnes Crossing area, the best Midtown — we're all in this together."
Following the Main Street Approach
The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association oversees an overlay district that stretches from Crosstown to Veterans Boulevard, encompassing eight distinct sub-districts. Any new buildings and building renovations must follow certain guidelines to keep with the surrounding area’s aesthetics.
And there's a reason those guidelines are in place.
"There's so much involved, and we follow a comprehensive program as it addresses design promotion, economic vitality and organization," Randle said. "That's called the Main Street Approach, and we use all of that."
Developed by the Main Street America organization, the Main Street Approach helps communities get started with revitalization and grows with them. The Main Street Approach is centered on "transformation strategies" that emphasize a focused, deliberate path to revitalizing or strengthening a downtown or commercial district’s economy.
And that approach seems to have worked fine, as the nearly $200 million in private and public investment over the past 32 years have proved.
"It takes a lot of planning and organization, and it took everybody going in one direction," Randle said.
One extensive project that took a lot of effort to promote was the Elvis Presley Trail. There was plenty of criticism and concern about narrowing Main Street through downtown from essentially five lanes to three, but supporters forged ahead.
In partnership with the NMSA, Project for Public Space and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, DTMSA completed the $14 million Elvis Birthplace Trail project in 2017. The project transformed the corridor into a pedestrian-friendly center of community activity by shrinking Main Street traffic lanes, adding bike lanes and wayfinding signage, reducing traffic and increasing walkability.
"A lot of people complained about it, but now it's just lovely," Randle said.
Randle wants to change the perception of DTMSA as being more than an event promoter. She believes its role as an economic driver is the organization’s most vital role.
"There's so much more to be done, and the potential is magnificent," she said. "I get so excited talking about it. People are building and buying and renovating and going 90 to nothing."
The next 18 months and beyond will see some additions to downtown, including more tables and chairs with umbrellas on the sidewalks. To bring some conformity, they will be uniform.
To pave the way for an eventual quiet zone, access to the Farmers Market has been reconfigured. While vendors will be able to get into the current covered area, customers will have to park across the street.
"The reason we had to do that is with the reconfiguration, there's only one way in and one way out of the market," Randle said. "The city is doing a crosswalk there so the customers can get across.”
It’s not ideal, she said, but it may be temporary.
"We're going to make that work, but eventually we're going to have a new location for the Farmers Depot,” she said.
Randle declined to say where the new location will be, as there's much work to do to have the project come to fruition.
Beyond that, Randle wants to continue the momentum that DTMSA began 30 years ago.
"I think we can always get better,” she said. “We're always looking ahead to the future.”
