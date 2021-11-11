TUPELO • Dennis “Greasy” Carlock has always had a heart for serving others.
The 72-year-old Tupelo native worked at a service station and delivered paper routes while growing up, and prior to being drafted into the Vietnam War at age 19, Carlock had attempted to join the Navy. He was unable to because he failed a physical assessment.
After graduating high school, he was learning to lay brick when he received his draft notice.
“Don’t worry, I’ll be back,” Carlock told his boss, assuming he wouldn’t actually be drafted since he’d previously been unable to join the Navy.
He didn’t see home again until he left the service.
‘It wasn’t just us out there’
Most people know Carlock as “Greasy,” a nickname he got after falling asleep in a high school football coach’s class.
“I was feeling kind of bad one day, and I went to sleep in his class,” Carlock said.
When the coach caught him snoozing, he was none too pleased.
“He just picked me up and when he did, he was hollering at me and I started crying,” Carlock said. “He said, ‘Well, just take it easy, greasy! You’ve got a long way to slide.’ And I’ve been sliding with it ever since.”
In the military, his nickname didn’t have such interesting origins. He was called “Mississippi,” after his home state.
Carlock served in the Army Infantry from April 7, 1969 to April 6, 1971. He spent one year in Vietnam and 60 days in Cambodia before being sent back to Fort Carson, Colorado, to finish out the last few months of his service.
At times, he said, it was easy for members of the infantry to get discouraged or have a bad attitude since they were the ones getting shot at.
“It took me about eight years after I got back to realize that it wasn’t just us out there,” Carlock said.
Over time, he developed an appreciation for all the Americans supporting him and his fellow soldiers — from those back home producing supplies to the helicopter pilots delivering them.
“We had a job to do,” Carlock said. “It was nasty, it was dirty.”
But there were lots of U.S. citizens supporting the war efforts, and Carlock came to appreciate where he fit into the puzzle.
‘I wouldn’t take a million dollars for it’
Carlock can trace his passion for helping others back to his time serving alongside friends he lost in Vietnam.
“When you’re over there and you lose friends, it hurts,” he said. “A lot of times, you didn’t even know their name. I lost an assistant gunner, and all I knew him by was ‘Peppy.’ I didn’t want to know his name. It’s just like losing your brother when you’re over there.”
Carlock spent six months in Fort Carson before returning to Tupelo. During that time, he said, he could process most of what he experienced in Vietnam.
“I got over a lot of it there,” Carlock said. “But still, when the first clap of thunder hit or any of the big sounds like that, I was hitting the floor. It was automatic.”
What he cherished most about his service was the camaraderie of the people there. They had his back, and he had theirs.
“The experience that I had, I wouldn’t take a million dollars for it,” he said. “But I wouldn’t go back through it for $10 million.”
Giving back with American Legion Post 49
When Carlock returned to Mississippi, he picked up brick laying again and made a career of it, working off and on as a bricklayer for about 30 years.
He served as commander of the American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo for three nonconsecutive years.
During the time he was heavily involved with Legion, Carlock said he watched it grow from around 200 members to more than 600.
He and Post 49 have been involved with helping many charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and local causes.
“We had 23 different organizations that the American Legion was donating to,” Carlock said. “It wasn’t that much, but every dollar counts.”