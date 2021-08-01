TUPELO • Returning is a familiar theme in the life of George Parks.
Parks began his new role as the Unit Director for the Northside Boys & Girls Club on July 12, but first served in the same role in March 2017.
“What brought me back to the role this time around really was the experience that I had the first time around with the children, with the organization, and just trying to be a help and a benefit to those who come through the doors,” Parks said.
Though Tupelo is home, Parks spent time away. After attending Itawamba Community College, he was accepted to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He attended from 2006 to 2009, but didn’t graduate. Istead, he decided he wanted to experience different opportunities, and earned a good living as a bass player and producer.
“I was making a lot of money, got a lot of opportunities, got to do a lot of great things with a lot of prestigious people, but I didn’t even really understand the worth of having an education and actually finishing,” Parks said.
In 2012, his life took a turn. In December of that year, he moved back home with the goal of making some positive changes. His father, Bishop Clarence Parks, the pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church, introduced him to a position at the Boys and Girls Club as a youth development professional.
He learned a lot working under then-director Nollen Elzie, and also went back to ICC to earn his associate’s degree in 2017. That same year, as he was working at Tupelo-based childcare center Haven Acres, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Director of Operations Tonny Oliver offered him the opportunity to be unit director at Northside.
Parks saw it as a chance to have a positive impact on the entire club and leave his mark.
However, returning to school was always part of the plan. He enrolled in Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, where Professors Dr. Gregory Long and Ronald T. Meeks served as a huge part of his success. He graduated in December 2020 with bachelor’s degrees in biblical studies and worship leadership.
That experience grew his faith in God, taught him more about the word of God and enhanced his knowledge of Christian faith.
“I honestly feel that that time and that training at Blue Mountain has equipped me to work with various organizations and departments as it relates to faith and community,” Parks said.
As unit director, he wants children in the community to have a safe and positive place. At the Northside club, he likes to focus on the cornerstones of humanity by teaching positive and real life skills through programs like Passport to Manhood, Smart Girls, Career Lunch, and Money Matters to teach kids how to grow and function in society at a high level.
They also focus on fun and building positive relationships. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, members love spending time in the gym and enjoy the game room and computer lab for playing games, doing homework or completing club programs. Club capacity is 85 to 125 kids, though they may serve anywhere from 65 to 80 kids on a given day.
Parks hopes kids leave each day with a positive image of themselves, their community, club, and staff members.
He also hopes he played a part in creating that positive image.
“If the child is smiling and laughing, you’re on the right track,” Parks said. “My whole goal is to make sure that the kids in this community, the kids that come to this club, have a safe and positive place to come and just be themselves and let their hair down and be a kid. We love kids.”