TUPELO • Much-needed repairs to Tupelo’s aging skatepark have face-planted for a second time.
With a budget of $300,000, Ballard Park Skatepark improvements have gone to bid twice. Both times, bids came in over the designated budget. Recreations Director Alex Farned said the first round of bids were double the cost estimate. The second round had a lower bid, but was still roughly $75,000 over budget.
“We know we are going to have to try to raise some money,” Farned said. “Skaters are here, and the city and Skatepark Association are hungry for an improved skatepark.”
‘We need a place to skateboard’
One such skater is the president of the Tupelo Skatepark Association, Matthew Robinson. Following the wave of 80s skaters that took hold in underground culture, Robinson, 45, has been skating in Tupelo and across the county since he was a teen.
Over the years, what started as a group of about 12 teenagers trying to release energy and hang out by skateboarding downtown has thrived. With that growth, the need for a park became apparent.
“Back in the late 80s, I remember going to the mayor’s office after having an interaction with the police for the umpteenth time … just a bunch of sweaty kids, and we said we need a place to skateboard,” Robinson said.
The interaction sparked a decades-long routine of going to the city council and asking for a skate park, to no avail.
“It never manifested into any actual action,” said Robinson, who owns Change, a skate shop in town.
After 10 years, Robinson said he got some help from a friend and local community advocate, Hank Boerner, who offered him pointers on how to advocate for him the proper methods of appealing to city officials for change.
Robinson’s hard work paid off in 2004 with the construction of the city’s skatepark at Ballard Park.
Aging skatepark needs repair
Over the years, the metal ramps that serve as the primary feature of Tupelo’s skatepark have degraded, sparking calls from local skaters for some much-needed repairs.
In 2019, Robinson started speaking again with city officials — like Farned — about his concerns over the condition of the skatepark. He said city officials were extremely receptive.
For both Robinson and the city, the main new feature the skatepark needs is a regulation-sized bowl, which could be used for both informal and sanctioned competitions.
When asked how important the need for the renovations was, Robinson noted the time the association held a Red Bull-sponsored event with only two days' notice.
“We had an event with (Red Bull) here in town that we had about a two-day warning just to put the word out,” Robinson said. “We had over 100 people come out to skate that day.”
People come from across the region — from Oxford to Corinth and Columbus to Red Bay Alabama — to skate in Tupelo, he added.
Since the 1980s, skating has become more diverse and accepting, pushing itself further from its underground cultural roots into the mainstream. This diversification has bred even more need to accommodate skaters, Robinson said.
Skatepark faces uncertain future
Despite city officials’ willingness to repair Tupelo’s skatepark, they keep getting priced out.
According to Farned, the project to replace the park’s metal structures with more reliable and resilient concrete fixtures and to add a skate bowl, an empty concrete pool with metal rails around its edge, has been trimmed to bare bones to help cut costs.
Still, cost estimates for the project continue to come in over budget.
Robinson said there is little room for further cuts. The skate bowl is essential to having a competition-ready skatepark, he said, adding that these competitions can mean more than just a fun weekend for kids who are serious about the sport.
“We’re in the Olympics now, so it's a little bit more of a training facility now than just a place for kids to go and get off the streets,” he said.
As advocates and city officials look for alternate funding, Ward 6 Councilman Janet Gaston, in whose ward the Ballard Park resides, said she was open to supporting more money for the skatepark.
Though she noted bringing more recreational opportunities to the city was among her priorities, Gaston said other issues might take precedence, citing drainage and road maintenance.
“We are going to have to make some tough decisions, and I am looking at what is best for the city as a whole,” she said. “If it is between drainage issues and a skatepark, I am going to have to pick the drainage.”
With no hope of cutting the price and the cost of repairs seemingly too high, Robinson said the city and Skatepark Association will instead need to host fundraisers and search for grants in order to fund any fixes Tupelo’s skatepark.
Robinson noted that the park’s original project was in part funded through a grant from The Skatepark Foundation, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation. Grants helped build the skatepark in the first place; Robinson sees no reason why they can’t help fund its revival.
Despite the project’s ups and downs, Robinson plans to keep fighting for the future of the Ballard Park Skatepark. If there’s one thing any skater understands, it’s that falling off the board is part of the process.
“We want to see a world-class skateboard facility built here, and the money is there for it,” he said. “That’s where we are right now. We have a plan, and I think there is a willingness to do even more than we had planned and an unwillingness to do less.”