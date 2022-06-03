TUPELO • Local nonprofit Wear It Well will hit a crucial milestone this month.
The organization will host a celebration for its fifth year of operation on Monday, June 13, with an open house and block party. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at The Charles and Ruth Morris Home, located at 826 West Jefferson Street in Tupelo. The free event is open to the public and will provide food, activities and giveaways.
Founder Katina Holland said she feels blessed to see her organization’s growth over the years.
The agency began with makeovers for cancer patients and trauma survivors, but now includes programs focused on the whole being, including health awareness and job readiness.
These days, the nonprofit hosts after-school tutoring and youth programs on anti-bullying, suicide prevention, self-confidence, diversity and teaching life skills. The Repeat Boutique provides new or gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to those in need. All programs are free.
Anniversary celebration to feature scholarship winner
“We’re very excited about celebrating five years,” Holland said. “(Support from) the community, our donors, our sponsors, partners, have just literally made Wear It Well grow into something that’s beyond anything that I could have ever imagined.”
The celebration kicks off June 13 in honor of the organization’s anniversary day and the birthday of Holland’s grandmother, the late-Leona Givhan Davis. Holland credits her as an inspiration for the organization.
The Leona Givhan Davis Memorial Scholarship was created in her honor to provide financial assistance to a high school senior or non-traditional student in Lee, Pontotoc or Union counties who exemplifies a servant attitude and demeanor. This year’s scholarship recipients will be awarded during the celebration.
The open house is a chance for the community to see the progress Wear It Well has made, if they are in need of its services, or become inspired to partner or donate.
The nonprofit grew from a mobile operation to a brick-and-mortar location in 2020.
“They can literally see the results of how it’s been utilized,” Holland said.
Fundraiser at D'Cracked Egg
Later, D’Cracked Egg in Tupelo will host a fundraiser for Wear It Well from 4 to 7 p.m.
Wear It Well is not currently in need of clothing donations, but D’Cracked Egg is encouraging donations of backpacks, purses, lotions, fuzzy socks, throw blankets, make up, bath bombs, personal hygiene products, pens, pencils, journals, notebooks, hand sanitizer, loose leaf paper and money.