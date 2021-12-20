TUPELO • As of Monday morning, Lee County has a new District 3 supervisor.
Wesley Webb took the oath of office during a short ceremony in Tupelo on Monday morning, making his seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors official.
“I didn’t realize I'd get this emotional,” Webb said moments after being sworn into office. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”
The newest District 3 supervisor credited Todd Jordan — who went from political newcomer to mayor of Tupelo in less than two years — with inspiring him to seek elected office.
"I've never had the courage to step out of my box and do something like this," Webb said. “If I hadn’t seen Todd do this, I would have never done it myself."
Webb, 47, fills the post Jordan held before being elected mayor. He will complete the remainder of a term that expires in 2023. Jordan previously defeated a District 3 incumbent to win his first election as a candidate.
Webb to resign from city's Major Thoroughfare committee
As part of his elevation to the Board of Supervisors, Webb resigned from the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and has now announced his resignation from the city of Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare committee.
“It has been an honor to serve with city officials and members of the committee, and I am hopeful that my participation has been instrumental in directing the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program in a positive direction for the future,” Webb wrote in a resignation letter.
The Major Thoroughfare committee serves as an independent oversight board that sets priorities for the unique road building program and makes decisions involving close to a third of the city's property tax levy.
The committee's decisions must be affirmed by the Tupelo City Council, but the council has historically afforded wide leeway to the Thoroughfare board.
City attorney Ben Logan previously told the Daily Journal that he was looking into Mississippi Ethics Commission opinions to confirm if an elected politician could serve on the committee and planned to ask the commission for a new opinion if he could not find one to serve as an answer.
Much of Webb's District 3 is in the city of Tupelo. Had he remained on the committee, he would have been in a position to potentially steer city tax money toward that area of the city.
New supervisor commits to learning process
After taking the oath, Webb told the Daily Journal he does not yet have any specific plans for his first few weeks in office. However, the new political figure said he is seeking as much information as he can.
Webb noted that he recently traveled around the district with Jordan, who offered advice.
“I just want to get my feet on the ground, get settled and make sure I am doing right by the people,” he said. “Whenever I step into something, I jump in with both feet, and then I realize I have to learn all of this now, but I’ve been able to sit down with Todd, and Todd’s helped me out a ton these last couple of days.”