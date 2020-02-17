TUPELO – Two fires in as many days damaged two restaurants over the weekend.
Saturday morning, a fire started somewhere in the back of Bishop's BBQ Grill on West Main Street. Sunday morning, a fire broke out at the Captain D's on South Gloster.
Both restaurants remain closed, and the fires are being investigated.
Bishop's on its Facebook page thanked friends, family and businesses who expressed their concerns.
"I’m overwhelmed with the folks whom have offered their immediate help. We are so blessed that it wasn’t during business hours, when our team members and patrons were present. We know that it started somehow in the rear ceiling of the building and not the kitchen, but will have an official report by Monday from the fire department.
"Obviously, we will be closed until this can be repaired or rebuilt, but our loyal team members will remain working between our other six locations until then. We will update as often as possible on the progress, but in the meantime, we have several other locations to serve everyone. Thanks so very much."
Bishop's was founded by Ronnie Bishop, who opened his first restaurant in Saltillo in 2006, follow by a location in Belden in 2011 and Booneville in 2012. The West Main location had previously been barbecue restaurants as well: Fire Station No. 1, followed by Eli's BBQ.
The Captain D's store on South Gloster restaurant first opened in 1975, but moved into a new location at its current site in 2000.