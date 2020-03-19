TUPELO — The Weight Loss Support Group will be live-streamed only at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at www.nmhs.net/weight-loss-support-group.
Ginger Mark, RD, CDE, registered dietitian with the NMMC Bariatric Center, will offer “Nutritional Advice for Bariatric Patients.”
Support group meetings are free and offered the first Thursday of each month. The group provides education and emotional support for individuals who are considering or have already had weight loss surgery. For more information, call (662) 377-SLIM (7546) or 1-866-908-9465.