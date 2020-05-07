TUPELO — The Weight Loss Support Group will be live-streamed only at 6 p.m. today at www.nmhs.net/weight-loss-support-group.
The meeting will offer a question-and-answer session with Terry Pinson, M.D., medical director of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Bariatric Center.
Support group meetings are free and offered the first Thursday of each month. The group provides education and emotional support for individuals who are considering or have already had weight loss surgery. For more information, call (662) 377-SLIM (7546) or 1-866-908-9465.