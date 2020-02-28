TUPELO — The Weight Loss Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison.
Amy Thomas of Right Track Medical Group will speak on “Counseling to Cope after Surgery.”
Support group meetings are free and held the first Thursday of each month. The group provides education and emotional support for individuals who are considering or have already had weight loss surgery. Weight Loss Support Group meetings are also available to watch online at www.nmhs.net/weight-loss-support-group. For more information, call (662) 377-SLIM (7546) or 1-866-908-9465.