TUPELO • Wesley Webb and Buddy Dickerson will advance to a runoff election to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Complete, but uncertified numbers show that Webb received 1,011 votes, or 41%, and Dickerson received 419 votes, or 17%. These numbers include absentee votes, but do not include about 22 affidavit ballots, according to Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney, the Lee County circuit clerk.
Election officials planned to process affidavit ballots on Wednesday.
The runoff election between Webb and Dickerson will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Because the two candidates are competing in a special election, both are required to run without a partisan affiliation.
Other candidates in the race finished as follows:
- Mike Bryan, 337 votes (13%)
- Mark Maharrey, 269 votes (11%)
- Tony Roper, 162 votes (6%)
- Gary Enis, 161 votes (6%)
- Larry McCord, 81 votes (3%)
Webb, 47, is a native of Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1992. He moved away from Lee County for a time but later returned to the area to sell real estate. He serves on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and on the city of Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Program committee.
Webb campaigned on being frugal with taxpayer dollars and working with economic leaders to attract businesses to Lee County.
“I want to make sure we aren’t being wasteful with our money,” Webb said. “That’s one reason why I’m not taking a county vehicle.”
Webb believes that a new county jail should be constructed, but wants it built in phases. A consultant hired by the county has proposed that supervisors build a new jail, a new administrative office for the sheriff’s department, a new morgue and other buildings.
“The stuff that they’re asking for, I think we might need it,” Webb said. “But we might not need it all at one time.”
Dickerson, 68, is also a native of Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1971. He later graduated from Itawamba Community College in 1973 and then went on to work for a sporting goods store for around a decade.
In 1985, Dickerson opened an embroidering and printing company, Pro Designs, which he still owns to this day. He’s also the owner of Elite Sports.
The Lee County native decided to run for office to try and be “a positive influence” in the community and bring some transparency to the office.
“I feel like I can be an asset to the county,” Dickerson previously said.
Dickerson ran on a platform of being transparent about any action the supervisors take on the contentious issue of the Lee County Adult Jail and said throughout his campaign that voters are uninformed about what the county’s proposals have been for the jail.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we need a new jail,” Dickerson told the Daily Journal. “After I was able to tour it, the hotel was definitely overbooked, so to speak.”
Once a month, Dickerson also said he would like to host a “speakout” where his constituents are invited to his office to voice their opinion on ongoing issues or ask him questions about local government.
The District 3 seat became vacant when Todd Jordan resigned to become the mayor of Tupelo. The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Webb and Dickerson now have three weeks to campaign before the next election. Whoever garners the most votes in the runoff will be the winner of the entire race. The winner of the Nov. 23 runoff will be sworn into office whenever the results of the election are officially certified by the county election commission.