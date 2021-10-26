TUPELO • Wesley Webb is hoping voters in District 3 will send another real estate agent to represent them for the next two years on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Similar to Mayor Todd Jordan, Webb is a real estate broker for Mossy Oak Properties of Tupelo. A native of Lee County, Webb sits on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and a member of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare committee.
Webb told the Daily Journal one of the main issues he’s pitching to voters is the need for fiscal conservatism in local government and for someone to be a “good steward” of taxpayer dollars.
“I want to make sure we aren’t being wasteful with our money,” Webb said. “That’s one reason why I’m not taking a county vehicle.”
It’s common practice for newly elected officials to purchase new vehicles at the taxpayer’s expense. After being sworn into office for new four-year terms, every member of the Lee County Board of Supervisors has opted to purchase a new vehicle.
The board purchased four trucks in August 2020 for $47,000 each and one truck in February 2020 for $40,700. When Todd Jordan resigned from the county board to become mayor of Tupelo, the Tupelo City Council agreed to purchase his truck from the county for $35,000.
Another area of importance for Webb, if elected, would be to cultivate a better working relationship between the Tupelo officials and Lee County leaders to explore different partnerships between the two bodies.
Webb wants new jail constructed in phases
One of the most important topics the new District 3 supervisor will have to help address is what to do about the contentious project to construct a new jail. The current facility, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has consistently proved a challenge for county leaders — one the board has failed to solve.
Earlier this year, a consultant hired by the supervisors proposed county leaders construct a new judicial complex that incorporated a new jail, a morgue, an administrative office and an E-911 building.
Webb said he supports the construction of a new jail facility, but would like to see it built in phases.
“The stuff that they’re asking for, I think we might need it,” Webb said. “But we might not need it all at one time.”
As an example, Webb said he would like to see some version of a new jail and office space for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department constructed first before the county builds other facilities.
Webb also said he would like to see the jail paid for by a small increase in the county’s sales tax.
Earlier this year, the board asked state Sen. Chad McMahan and state Rep. Jerry Turner, both Republicans, to introduce legislation to give Lee County special permission to increase the sales tax rate with its borders to fund special projects.
Even though the county could have use the potential tax dollars to fund any project, under the proposal, almost all of the supervisors at the time said most of the money would have gone to fund a new jail.
The bill passed the Senate but died on arrival in the House after none of the county’s House delegation supported the measure.
The county could also take on bonded debt to fund a new jail, but that would increase local property taxes. Webb expressed some hesitancy about raising local property taxes.
“I feel like the property owners are already taxed enough,” Webb said.
Webb wants more information on marijuana
Another issue the supervisors may face is medical marijuana. The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Whether state lawmakers pass a medical marijuana program during a special session this fall or during its regular session in January is currently up in the air, but legislators have largely said they expect a program to pass soon.
Webb said that he does not yet have a firm stance on local regulation of medical marijuana because he does not “know enough about it to even answer.” But, he said that he would like for the county to travel to other areas outside of the state, such as Alabama, to see how they are implementing such medicinal programs.
“The best way to learn is from people who have done this before,” Webb said. “That way we wouldn’t be walking into this with a blind fold.”
About the special election
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon Saturday, Oct. 30.
READ OTHER CANDIDATE PROFILES IN THIS RACE:
»Mark Maharrey, on campaign trail for Lee County supervisor, advocates for more transparency in county government
»Larry McCord places litter pickup center of supervisor campaign
»Buddy Dickerson believes transparency key to solving county jail issue