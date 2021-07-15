TUPELO • Real estate agent Wesley Webb on Wednesday became the first candidate to file for the special election for the District 3 seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Webb, 47, is a native of Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1992. He moved away from Lee County for around eight years to work for a cattle company but later returned to the area to sell real estate.
Webb serves on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District, which often works with county supervisors on projects. He said that after working with some of the Lee County supervisors on various projects, he thought becoming a supervisor would be a good fit.
“I have always been an advocate for Lee County and Tupelo,” Webb told the Daily Journal. “Tupelo is such a great area, and we’ve got some of the greatest people. I just want to make Lee County better.”
One of the main ways he believes Lee County can become better is trying to get local businesses back to the employment levels they saw before the COVID-19 pandemic and working with other local governing bodies, such as the city of Tupelo, to accomplish shared goals.
“We’ve got to work with the federal, state and local government to get people back to work,” Webb said.
The District 3 seat on the board became vacant earlier this month when Todd Jordan was elected mayor of Tupelo.
Webb is almost certain to be one of several candidates who qualify to run for the office. Local elections where an incumbent candidate does not appear on the ballot tend to draw crowded fields of competitive candidates.
All candidates must run as independents in a special election, meaning there are no party primaries. All qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 23.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
The last day candidates can qualify is Sept. 3.