There haven't been any $100,000 winners so far this month – there were two winners in January – nor has anyone won the multi-million-dollar jackpots via Powerball or Mega Millions.
But Floyd W. of West Point recently won $15,000 on the Happy Holidays Y'all scratch-off ticket. The Mississippi Lottery Corp. said he purchased the winning ticket at Pennies Express in West Point.
Other area winners include an Aberdeen woman who won $2,000 from a Mega Ca$h scratch-off purchased at Texas Food in Aberdeen, a Houston woman who won $2,500 from a Love Y’all scratch-off game purchased at Sprint Mart in Houston and a Sherman woman won $2,000 on Mega Ca$h scratch-off game purchased at Bluesky No. 733 in Belden.