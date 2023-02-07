OXFORD — Ada Limón is often asked what poetry can do.
On Tuesday evening, Limón, the 24th Poet Laureate of the United States, sought to answer the question for a packed auditorium in Fulton Chapel on the University of Mississippi campus.
The author of six books of poetry — including her latest, “The Hurting Kind” — Limón delivered the address as speaker for the UM English department’s annual Baine Lecture for Scholars and Writers.
Titled “What Poetry Can Do,” Limón’s talk began with another question:
“Someone posted on social media the other day, ‘Songs are great because what even are they?’” Limón said.
It was an offhand comment that she’s thought about ever since. Descriptions of art always dissolve into memories or personal feelings, Limón said, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the feeling a person gets from listening to a song or viewing a painting are important and real.
“You may hear a song by, say, Elvis, and think of old cliches or cheesy movies or propaganda,” Limón said. “While someone else might hear a song by Elvis and hear the deep sounds of Tupelo, the rounded voice of someone sorrowful, soulful.”
The same thing goes for poetry, she said. No one will be moved by the same poem in quite the same way.
“No one can tell you what a poem means,” Limón said. “No one can tell you what it is or explain it in its entirety. And that is its magic.”
Following the lecture, Limón read a selection of poems including “Dead Stars,” “The Raincoat” and “The End of Poetry.” She answered questions from the audience before signing books after the event concluded.
“I want to make something that no one can explain away until it’s as dead as dinosaurs,” Limón said of becoming a poet. “I want to make something so true that it can’t be solved or answered or ruined, but instead can be alive, thrilling and mysterious.”
That’s why she dedicated her life to poetry. And not only did she become a poet, but she obtained the highest honor for a poet in the United States — the title of U.S. Poet Laureate.
Her job is to spread the good word of poetry across all 50 states and to share with the nation what poetry can do.
“What if all poetry can do, and I mean this in all seriousness, is help to remind us that we have feelings? That we have the ability to pay close attention and notice how that attention changes and alters what it is we see.” Limón said. “My question is ‘Could that be enough? Could we allow that to be enough?’”