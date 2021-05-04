TUPELO • When residents of Tupelo went outside Sunday night and Monday morning to examine the damage a catastrophic storm caused, many discovered uprooted trees, fallen limbs and other debris littered across their property.
After cleaning up the property and breaking down limbs, some residents may wonder: Where does all of this debris need to go?
City employees can pick up storm debris that has been placed on or near the curb of someone’s property, but because of liability reasons they cannot cannot go onto a person’s property to help them remove debris that has fallen.
The main thing residents should do if they want city workers to pick up debris is to push it as close to the curb as they possibly can.
Chuck Williams, director of the city’s public works department, said public works employees have made notes on where the city’s hardest-hit areas are, such as Elvis Presley Drive, and that’s where the debris pickup is mainly concentrated right now.
“I rode yesterday and made notes of all the streets that were affected by the storm,” Williams said “I’ve got all those streets listed.”
After the department clears most of the debris on curbs in the worst areas, Williams said public works employees will move out to other areas that were affected but did not sustain as much damage.
Williams said public works employees are also making notes of which houses and neighborhoods have debris piled up on the curb that is ready for pickup, so they can know which homes to stop by.
Officials in the city’s development services and planning department estimate that around 90 homes were impacted by the Sunday storm. The department calculates that around 31 homes experienced some type of tree damage or storm debris on their property, 43 properties sustained some minor damage, 18 received major damage and one property was completely destroyed.
Residents are encouraged to call the public works department at (662)-841-6457 if they have any questions about debris pickup.