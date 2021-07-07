TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan traded a supervisors' seat for city politics – but his county-owned truck is coming with him to City Hall.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night unanimously voted to buy the 2020 Ford F150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 Jordan used during his year-and-half as a county supervisor. The city will pay Lee County $35,000 to buy the truck.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning also agreed to the deal.
“I thought If we could get that (truck) from the county, we wouldn’t have to go and purchase a new truck that would be a more expensive price,” Jordan told the Daily Journal.
Don Lewis, the city's chief operations officer, said that the city allocates money each fiscal year for the purchase of new vehicles, and “it just so worked out that this was an election year,” which allowed the city to buy a vehicle for the new mayor to use.
After conducting some initial research, Jordan and Lewis discovered that if the city bought a new vehicle for Jordan on the market, it could potentially not arrive until 2022. Instead of a new truck, Jordan decided to obtain a vehicle quicker by purchasing his county truck from the Lee Board of Supervisors.
It’s common practice for newly elected officials to purchase new vehicles at the taxpayer’s expense. But, elected officials can also choose to use a vehicle that’s already in the government’s current fleet.
Lewis said that when former Mayor Jason Shelton was first elected in 2013 he temporarily drove a Toyota Prius that was already in the city’s current fleet of vehicles until a new vehicle could be purchased for him.
Eventually, the city purchased Shelton a Toyota Highlander, but Lewis does not remember what year the vehicle was or how many miles are currently on the vehicle. After Shelton was elected in 2017, he kept using the Highlander and did not request a new vehicle, Lewis said.
Now that Jordan is using his county vehicle, Lewis said the SUV that Shelton used will either go to another employee in the administrative department or go to a department that is short on vehicles.
Jordan told the Daily Journal that Shelton's former Highlander is still out in the parking lot in front of City Hall. When specifically asked why he won't be using Shelton’s former vehicle, Jordan referred that question to Lewis.
“That may be a better question for Don because they approached me,” Jordan said. “They put money aside every term for a new vehicle.”
The truck, which included features such as leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, hands free telephone capabilities and heated side mirrors has a market value between $49,838-$54,885, according to city and county documents.
The vehicle was new when purchased by the county for Jordan's use, and now has 14,000 miles on it.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator and elected chancery clerk, said he wasn’t certain how the $35,000 price was reached with the city.
“I think it was the road manager who came to me with that price,” Benson said. “I don’t know if he’d looked at the blue book. We’d had it over a year, it was $47,000, he looked at the depreciation and thought that price was fair to everyone.”
Up till this week, the fleet of trucks for county supervisors was as follows: One truck purchased in February 2020 for $40,700, and four purchased in August 2020 for $47,000 each.
The cheaper truck was a Chevrolet Silverado, and went to District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, who had been driving the same county owned truck for at least eight years, according to Benson.
As a matter of typical practice, supervisors get a new county-owned truck once every four-year term, Benson said. Some supervisors, like Ivy and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland, have in the past gone two terms or more without a new truck.
After supervisors get new trucks, the old trucks go to a county department or are sold, Benson said.
“All of mine have gone to the road department,” said District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan.
Benson said the county won’t buy a new truck for Christy Jordan, who is Todd Jordan’s wife and was recently appointed to temporarily fill the District 3 seat.
"I think Christy is just going to claim mileage if necessary, so currently there are no plans to replace that truck,” Benson said. “After the special election, we’ll revisit it depending on the winner and what they want to do.”
Taxpayers in the city of Tupelo have now paid for Jordan’s vehicle twice now: once when the county purchased the vehicle in 2020 and again when the city purchased the vehicle on Tuesday night.
City leaders, however, emphasized that the purchase of Jordan’s county truck was a “deal” because they paid less than the market value for it.
"It’s all about saving money,” Jordan said.
Caleb Bedillion contributed to this report.