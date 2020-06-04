TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday night released a list of every nursing home in the state with an active outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The Daily Journal used the data compiled by the state health department to determine that there are approximately 18 long term care facilities, most of which are nursing homes, in the Journal’s coverage area that have active outbreaks of the virus.
Of the 18 facilities, 154 employees have tested positive for the virus, 273 residents have tested positive and 38 residents have died from complications related to the virus.
The facility with the most deaths of any nursing home in Northeast Mississippi is Diversicare of Amory in Monroe County with 14 resident deaths. The facility also reported to the health department that 57 residents and 23 employees have tested positive for the virus.
The facility with the second highest number of deaths related to the virus is Rolling Hills Development Center in Oktibbeha County with eight deaths. The center is also reporting that 81 residents and 41 employees have tested positive.
Other facilities with a large number of cases or deaths are The Meadows in Itawamba County with 15 employee cases, 37 resident cases and six resident deaths; North Mississippi Regional Center-Oxford in Lafayette County with 24 employee cases, 36 resident cases and one resident death; Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lee County with 16 employee cases, 30 resident cases and two resident deaths; and Union County Health and Rehabilitation Center with 14 employee cases, 23 resident cases and seven resident deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned since the virus began spreading that the virus was most deadly for people over the age of 65 and who have underlying health conditions.
The state health department initially refused to release the names of nursing homes in the state. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, previously told members of the media at a press briefing that he was afraid that releasing the names of the nursing homes would cause a “panic” and prevent the facilities from hiring new employees.
Several news outlets in the state filed a public records request to obtain the data, but the health department denied the request without citing any legal rationale for the denial.
A Hinds County chancery court judge ruled May 26 that the department must respond to a public records request from the Pine Belt News and its parent company, Hattiesburg Publishing Inc, which essentially allowed news outlets to obtain the information.
The long term care facilities that have active outbreaks in Northeast Mississippi are:
- Mississippi Care Center of Alcorn County in Alcorn County
- Dugan Memorial Home in Clay County
- The Meadows in Itawamba County
- North MS Regional Center-Glendale/Rosedale in Itawamba County
- North MS Regional Center-Oxford in Lafayette County
- Oxford Health and Rehab Center in Lafayette County
- VA Nursing Home in Lafayette County
- Traceway/Cedars Health Care Center in Lee County
- Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lee County
- Avonlea Assisted Living and Retirement Community in Lee County
- Diversicare of Amory in Monroe County
- Care Center of Aberdeen in Monroe County
- Garden Suites Assisted Living Facility in Monroe County
- Starkville Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Oktibbeha County
- Rolling Hills Development Center in Oktibbeha County
- North MS Regional Center-Glendale/Rosedale-Boddock Grove in Pontotoc County
- Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc County
- Union County Health and Rehabilitation in Union County
For a complete list of all of the long term care facilities in the state with COVID-19 cases, view the health department's website at https://msdh.ms.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.