JACKSON - Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced the winners of the College Savings Mississippi Savings Shootout, which was held at last weekend’s high school basketball championship. Each winner was awarded a $529 MACS scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.
Winners include Malachi Stafford, Biggersville; Callie-Francis May, Baldwyn; Triston Perkins, Greenwood; Elijah Mauney, Ripley; Walker Moreland, Marietta; Molly Jones, Taylor; Tae Wilk, Brookhaven; Sheridian Curley, Saltillo; Mario Wilbourn, Oxford; Devin Jones, Camden; Kimaya Dixon, Oxford; and Jace Fleming, Hernando.
MACS makes giving the gift of college easy and affordable. Almost anyone can open a MACS account for a child or loved one for as little as $25. Families can use the tax-advantaged account for future college expenses, such as tuition, books, supplies and certain room-and-board expenses. The funds can also be used for elementary and secondary tuition expenses. For more information, visit treasury.ms.gov.