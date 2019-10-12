TUPELO – Ten prizes were awarded during Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association’s Chili Fest on Friday.
The winners are as follows:
First Place: “Make Ya Wanna Slap Your Mama Good!” – Team Mack
Second Place: “Better Luck Next Year” – Tupelo2Go-CHOP
Most Original Recipe: “Everything but the Kitchen Sink” – Tupelo Parks & Rec
Most Unique Taste: “Mystifying Oomph” – Tupelo Fire Department
Crowd Favorite (voted on by attendees): – Tupelo Park & Rec
Best Presentation: “Serve It Up Right” – CB & S Bank
Best Team Spirit: “Rowdiest Cooks!” – Tupelo Fire Department
Best Costumes: “Sauciest Get Up!” – Renasant Bank
Most Creative Tent: “Most “Souped” Up Kitchen” – Simmer Down/ Industrial Automation Most Original Theme “Supreme Scheme” – Tupelo2Go/CHOP
Honorable mention: BancorpSouth.
Fifteen teams competed in Chili Fest. Each team cooked its own chili recipe then provided samples for the attendees, who were then able to vote for “Crowd Favorite.” All other prizes were awarded by a panel of judges. The prize is a trophy engraved with the team’s winning category.
Chili Fest was presented by AT&T and sponsored by Mitchell Distributing, StorageMax and CB&S Bank. Tupelo Main Street would like to thank contributors, including BBQ by Jim, Boyd Yarbrough, Charlie Watson, Coca-Cola, Tupelo Public Works, Tupelo Police Department, Waste Management and all volunteers and annual sponsors.