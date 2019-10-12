djr-2019-10-12-news-chili-fest-arp6

Chris Miller, Jason Graham and Brian Walls with the Simmer Down Chili Team scoop up samples of their chili for passersby to enjoy at the 20th Annual Chili Fest at the Farmers Depot in Tupelo Friday.

TUPELO – Ten prizes were awarded during Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association’s Chili Fest on Friday.

The winners are as follows:

First Place: “Make Ya Wanna Slap Your Mama Good!” – Team Mack

Second Place: “Better Luck Next Year” – Tupelo2Go-CHOP

Most Original Recipe: “Everything but the Kitchen Sink” – Tupelo Parks & Rec

Most Unique Taste: “Mystifying Oomph” – Tupelo Fire Department

Crowd Favorite (voted on by attendees): – Tupelo Park & Rec

Best Presentation: “Serve It Up Right” – CB & S Bank

Best Team Spirit: “Rowdiest Cooks!” – Tupelo Fire Department

Best Costumes: “Sauciest Get Up!” – Renasant Bank

Most Creative Tent: “Most “Souped” Up Kitchen” – Simmer Down/ Industrial Automation Most Original Theme “Supreme Scheme” – Tupelo2Go/CHOP

Honorable mention: BancorpSouth.

Fifteen teams competed in Chili Fest. Each team cooked its own chili recipe then provided samples for the attendees, who were then able to vote for “Crowd Favorite.” All other prizes were awarded by a panel of judges. The prize is a trophy engraved with the team’s winning category.

Chili Fest was presented by AT&T and sponsored by Mitchell Distributing, StorageMax and CB&S Bank. Tupelo Main Street would like to thank contributors, including BBQ by Jim, Boyd Yarbrough, Charlie Watson, Coca-Cola, Tupelo Public Works, Tupelo Police Department, Waste Management and all volunteers and annual sponsors.

