TUPELO - The winners of the 71st Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade were announced during the parade Tuesday night. They include:
Nonprofit floats - ICC, first; The Grinch, second; East Heights Baptist Church, third.
Commercial floats - Tupelo Buffalo Park, first; F.L. Crane & Sons, second; Master Grafix, third.
Walking groups - Royalty Dance Company, first; Milam Cheer, second; Hoopelo, third.
The theme of this year's parade was "A Christmas of Peace and Harmony," with Mission Mississippi serving as grand marshal. There were almost 100 entries. The parade was sponsored by Reed's Department Store.