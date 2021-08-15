TUPELO • The release last week of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau means that the process to reshape Mississippi’s political geography can now begin in earnest.
Every decade, Mississippi lawmakers must redrawing the state’s 174 legislative districts and the current four U.S. congressional districts to reflect shifts in population.
This redistricting cycle must reflect a stark reality: the state is losing population and that pressure is falling hard on the vast rural stretches of Mississippi.
From 2010 to 2020, nly six counties showed a population increase of 10% or greater: DeSoto, Harrison, Lafayette, Lamar, Madison and Rankin. As across the country, Mississippi is seeing a slow drift from the rural to the urban and suburban.
“I would just say that this is following the trend that’s been going on for years,” said state Rep. Jim Beckett, a Republican from Bruce.
Beckett is chairman of the Joint Reapportionment Committee. He has not yet reviewed the latest Census data released on Thursday, but said he plans to do so early this week.
Black-majority 2nd Congressional District lost residents
The latest numbers show that as the state’s congressional districts are currently drawn, 758,233 people live in Northeast Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, 674,491 people live in the Delta’s 2nd District, 751,039 people live in central Mississippi’s 3rd District and 777,516 live in south Mississippi’s 4th District.
Congressional districts must be as equal in population as they practically can be. Under the latest census, the target population for each district is 740,320 residents.
Because the 2nd Congressional District lost population, it will have to gain more population to balance the scales. This also means the congressional districts in Northeast Mississippi, central Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will have to lose some population.
“Each one of those districts in the end will have to shed population,” Beckett said of the first, third and fourth districts. “The fourth will have to lose the most.”
However, efforts to bolster the population of the 2nd Congressional District must also comply with provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act that require racial minorities be able to represent someone of their choosing.
Practically, that means the 2nd Congressional District must remain a Black-majority district, unless lawmakers choose to defy federal voting law.
This will be the first time that state leaders will not have to seek advance approval from the federal government for its new maps. Without preclearance, a lawsuit would be required to enforce any violations of federal election law.
“That district is historic,” said state Rep. Cheikh Taylor, D-Starkville., about the 2nd District. “It has been drawn to make sure that African American or minorities have representation.”
Taylor, who also sits on the reapportionment committee, said that he has seen proposals from advocacy groups that place Oktibbeha County into the 2nd Congressional District, which he supports.
“You have to get it right because it only occurs every 10 years,” Taylor said.
Radical maps not currently expected
Key figures involved in the redistricting process say there are no plans right to dramatically reshape Mississippi’s congressional districts, each of which is fairly tied to specific cultural and geographic regions of the state.
Both Beckett and state Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, believe the new congressional maps will be similar to the current districts, absent the changes needed to equalize the population.
However, redrawing boundaries for legislative districts will be much more complicated, because there are more of them.
An early analysis of the state districts from the political advising and polling group Chism Strategies concludes that the city of Jackson will likely lose a seat in the state House and that the Delta might lose two House Seats.
A memo produced by Chism Strategies concluded that “Northeast Mississippi lost enough population to complicate redistricting there but creative map drawing may prevent a loss of seats.”
Bryan, a longtime member of the Legislature, said that it’s always easier to redraw a district when it’s in the middle of the state than near the borders.
“When you get to the edges of the state, you have fewer options,” Bryan said. “In DeSoto County, you can’t run them into Memphis, you can’t run them into Arkansas. In the Gulf Coast, you can’t run those districts into the Gulf of Mexico.”
Leaders of the reapportionment committee will receive the complete Census data on Sept. 30, which is when leaders are expected to start developing actual drafts of the new map.