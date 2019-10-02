TUPELO - The Salvation Army celebrated fresh beds and a newly renovated soup kitchen Wednesday.
With supporters, city and county officials gathered to officially dedicate the Jim Ingram Lodge on the Salvation Army’s Carnation Street campus.
“People have believed in this project for years,” said Salvation Army Maj. Ray Morton, who with wife Maj. Whitney Morton oversees the Tupelo operations.
The new lodge, which will have the capacity to shelter 50 people, is named for the late Jim Ingram, who helped bring the Salvation Army to Tupelo more than 40 years ago. The lodge includes family units, which have long been on the Salvation Army’s wish list, because the dormitories in the Red Shield Lodge are segregated by gender.
“We pray that everyone who passes through these doors feels love and compassion,” said Salvation Army Capt. Mark Hunter, divisional secretary for business.
The seeds of the project date back to a 2009 study the City of Tupelo commissioned to respond to a growing homeless population in Tupelo, said former Tupelo Mayor Jack Reed Jr., who helped lead the capital campaign.
“It said the best thing to do was to expand the capacity of the Salvation Army,” Reed said.
In 2013, a fundraising campaign started with the goal of raising $2.25 million The groundbreaking came in 2016.
“To date, the campaign has donations and pledges for $2.5 million,” Reed announced at the dedication.
The City of Tupelo donated $500,000, and Lee County donated $250,000 to help build the shelter.
“When people put resources together, you can make things happen,” said Lee County Supervisor Tommy Ivy.
Tupelo chief operations officer Don Lewis announced that Tupelo will host its annual community Thanksgiving service and lunch at the Salvation Army campus.
“It’s a great day in Tupelo,” Lewis said.
The Salvation Army is ready to open the new lodge, Morton said. The soup kitchen will be operational in the next month. The next steps will be to finish furnishing the new lodge and renovate the old lodge and social services building, Morton said.
“We will need about another $1 million to do everything we want to do,” to update the 40-year-old campus, Morton said.
Ingram legacy
The late Jim Ingram was committed to helping the Salvation Army thrive in Tupelo, said his children, Jim Ingram Jr. and Holly Ingram Rogers, who joined the Wednesday festivities with their families. While the elder Ingram might have been embarrassed to have his name on the building so many people worked to bring to reality, he would have loved being a part of constructing the new lodge.
“He would have been out there with a tractor; he would have been out there with a shovel, he would have been laying the bricks,” Rogers said. “He would have loved every minute of it.”
Jim Ingram’s love for the Salvation Army goes back 50 years to when he was deployed as a National Guardsmen in the aftermath of Hurricane Camille.
“He saw the Salvation Army feeding people; he saw the Salvation Army clothing people; he saw the Salvation Army giving people shelter,” said Jim Ingram Jr. “He saw humanity at its best.”