TUPELO • On Tuesday, the state Legislature convenes the first session of a new four-year term of office, with fresh faces occupying some key roles.
Delbert Hosemann will lead the senate as lieutenant governor, succeeding Tate Reeves who is set to be the state’s next governor. Of the three state posts typically regarded as the most powerful in state government, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is the only incumbent returning this term.
Northeast Mississippi’s legislative delegation also experienced some churn in elections last year, but veteran legislators expect to see a session dominated by issues relating to education, healthcare, spending and jobs.
On some matters, a broad consensus has already seemingly developed. Hosemann and Reeves both campaigned on a pledge to raise the pay of public school teachers, and local lawmakers echoed the idea.
“I don’t think there’s ever been anyone who was opposed to it, it’s just a simple fact that you’ve got to try and live between your means,” said Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican from Baldwyn.
Sen. Chad McMahan, a Guntown Republican, expects to see incremental pay increases over the next three or four years, provided the state’s revenue remains steady.
McMahan was also vocal that he believes another Hosemann priority – expanded access to pre-kindergarten – will move forward.
“As a Republican, pre-K education is important to me and my colleagues and we are going to find the money,” McMahan said.
Education advocates and business interests have both called for the state to make public pre-K universally accessible. The state’s current pre-K offerings are only sufficient to serve a small slice of the eligible population.
Even if education initiatives could draw together potentially expansive coalitions, healthcare looms as a much more divisive issue.
At least some Republicans have expressed interest in expanding Medicaid eligibility within the state as allowed by the federal Affordable Care Act, though the state’s GOP backers of the idea offer several modifications to limit the state’s costs.
Gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller made the idea one of his major proposals in last year’s Republican primary, but Reeves is adamantly opposed to any Medicaid expansion.
Hosemann has not fully embraced the idea, but has expressed some openness to the idea.
In Northeast Mississippi, Turner and McMahan say they want to learn more about the state’s options with regard to Medicaid expansion.
“I think it’s all going to have to be on the table, and we’re going to have to look at it,” Turner said. “I think we’ve got to weigh every option that we’ve got and stay within our means without burdening the taxpayers too much and I think we can do that.”
McMahan said he has not settled on a firm position but emphasized the potential for Medicaid expansion to bolster the state’s beleaguered rural hospitals.
“I’m for at least having some hearings and at least trying to understand what Medicaid expansion might do for this region in economic terms,” McMahan said. “I’m neither for it nor against it. I’m for having some hearings.”
Rep. Randy Boyd, a Mantachie Republican, expressed some hesitation. He acknowledged support for expansion from the hospital lobby, but has some fiscal concerns.
“I’m kind of in a wait and see mode,” Boyd said. “If it’s going to cause us to be on the hook for the extra amount of money, I just don’t know if we can afford it as a state.”
Local concerns will also earn consideration from local lawmakers. McMahan said certain county figures have offered him a wishlist, and he’s been holding meetings with community groups and other constituents.
He also plans to conduct town hall meetings within the district across the coming months.
Turner wants to help fund the Sand Creek Wastewater Authority, a regional arrangement between Guntown, Baldwyn and Saltillo.
Boyd has several legislative interests he intends to pursue, including anti-abortion measures, efficiency in government and state retirees working as contractors for the state.
Other local legislators are waiting to see how the session plays out before developing policy priorities.
“A lot of times you get down there and find an issue you want to champion,” Shane Aguirre said. “I really don’t have any pieces of legislation yet to introduce.”