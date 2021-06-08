TUPELO • Voters today will elect the next mayor of the All-America City, as well as filling a majority of seats on the City Council.
Democrat Victor Fleitas, an attorney, and Republican Todd Jordan, a real estate agent, will each appear on the city of Tupelo’s general election ballot.
The election winner will take office in July, replacing two-term Mayor Jason Shelton, a Democrat, who did not run for a third term.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout the city. Any registered voter may cast a ballot in this election, but must show photo identification in order to do so. Unregistered voters cannot participate in Tuesday’s municipal election, as Mississippi does not have same-day voter registration.
The City Council races on the ballot are as follows:
• In Ward 1, Democrat Geraldine Brinkley is facing Republican Chad Mims.
• In Ward 2, incumbent Republican Lynn Bryan is facing Democrat challenger Demetra Tubbs Sherer.
• In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Travis Beard is facing Democrat challenger Kenneth Wayne.
• In Ward 5, three candidates are in the race: independent Cecil Glenn Nabors, incumbent Republican Buddy Palmer and Democrat Hannah Maharrey.
• In Ward 6, Republican Janet Gaston is facing Democrat Rasheeda Iyanda.
How do I know which ward I live in?
The best, safest way to know in which ward you live is to call the municipal clerk’s office at either 662-841-6505 or 662-841-6506.
How do I know which precinct to go to on election day?
Again, the best way to truly know which precinct you vote at is to ask the municipal clerk’s office inside City Hall. You can either go in person or call them at either 662-841-6505 or 662-841-6506.
Do I go to the same precinct I go to for presidential, statewide and county elections?
Not necessarily. Municipal elections are administered by the city, not by county officials who conduct county, state and federal elections. So for municipal elections, residents will vote at city precincts and not county precincts. While a city precinct can be at the same location as a county precinct, they are not always. This can be confusing, so voters are encouraged to consult the ward and precinct map, the precinct list and contact the municipal clerk’s office to be sure.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
The main thing you need to bring with you to vote is a valid form of photo ID to verify yourself to poll workers. Mississippi has a voter ID law that requires voters verify their identity to vote. The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office website has a list of all the forms of photo ID that are acceptable.