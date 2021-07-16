OKOLONA • JT’s Grill and Event Center owner Ashley Thomas might be newer to the area, but she’s already been embraced by the community.
Thomas, a Clarksdale native, moved to Wren last year with her husband. She opened JT’s Grill two months ago. Thomas has worked in the casino industry before and decided she wanted to bring a place to Okolona for people to dine in.
“I noticed there wasn’t anything around here to do. You have to drive all the way to Tupelo just to go out and have a burger, or something to sit in, play pool, so I decided to bring something here,” Thomas said. “This really helps the community because you need nice places like this for this small community.”
The restaurant serves a variety of Southern comfort food that rotate, including fried pork chops, baby back ribs, mac and cheese, potato salad, hamburger casserole, greens, yams and roast.
The restaurant is named after Thomas’s father-in-law, James Terry Robinson, whose face is painted on the restaurant’s interior wall as part of their logo. Opening the restaurant was originally his idea. After moving, Thomas wanted to find something to do where she would be her own boss. She initially wanted to open a boutique or do hair, but he felt a restaurant was more suited for her since she liked to cook. He was helping her form her idea, but when he died due to COVID-19, she opened the restaurant in honor of him.
“After he passed, that led me to go ahead and open JT’s. I’m so excited,” Thomas said.
She hired TD Businesss Consultants to help her with the paperwork she needed to open. She chose her current location because it was along Okolona’s main street, providing a lot of traffic and opportunities for people to see her business.
Opening was a rollercoaster because the building was old when she purchased it. She had to remodel the floor, paint the walls, and get it up and running. And when she first opened, she had to adjust to the demands of her community.
With Okolona being a small town, she prepared herself for her business not going as planned in the beginning, but since opening, everything is going well.
“After I opened, the town really shocked me. I was surprised by how everyone came out to support me, and they’re still coming out to support me. I do good numbers each and every day,” Thomas said.
She’s seen more new faces since opening and thinks the restaurant is doing well with building a sense of community. Thomas prides good customer service, often checking on guests to make sure no one is having a bad experience. So far, JT’s Grill is receiving good reviews, and she welcome feedback.
With continued success, she hopes to eventually begin offering karaoke, bringing in bands and maybe even having a DJ.
“Right now, it’s fairly new, so once I get everything set in stone, I want to expand to bring more to the community,” Thomas said.
JT’s Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and located at 205 East Monroe Ave. in Okolona.