TUPELO • An organization dedicated to bettering the lives of women have recognized five local women and one organization for their contributions to Northeast Mississippi.
On Thursday, Belden-based New Expectations of Women in Mississippi (NEWMS) honored five community leaders as the organization's 2022 Women of Distinction and recognized a local chapter of a national sorority as the year's Organization of Distinction.
Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill, Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, U.S. Navy veteran Kristy Ivancic, Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Martha Swindle and BancorpSouth Vice President of Marketing Blakley Young, were celebrated by the organization during the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon on Thursday.
Former honoree and former community columnist for the Daily Journal, Juanita Floyd, said she was happy to present the honorees for the ninth year in a row. She said all women honored were amazing advocates, volunteers and community pillars.
“I recognized these unsung heroes and simply have been amazed by their accomplishments and contributions to the various communities they represent,” Floyd said. “These women have distinguished themselves as role models, friends, heroes, professionals, volunteers, community leaders and mentors.”
The Mississippi bar admitted Bevill in 1998. She has been a member of the Kiwanis Club, Auburn Baptist Church, the Hunger Coalition and Reaching Out in All Directions.
Green has been a coroner for 18 years, volunteered at Tree of Life Free Clinic, fundraises for families who cannot afford funeral expenses and is a member of many political organizations.
Ivancic served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and graduated from the University of Arkansas College of Nursing and Loyola Institute for Ministry. She has been a volunteer for the Red Cross, a CPR instructor for 15 years, volunteers with the Girl Scouts and has worked as a lactation consultant for the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Swindle is a Sherman alderwoman, former president of the Tupelo Exchange Club, a member of Women Empowered, a member of NEWMS and volunteer with the Girl Scouts. She’s a promoter of the arts, and is a member of the Tupelo Ballroom Dance Club and the Tupelo Symphony Chorus. Swindle has also sung at Carnegie Hall.
Young has volunteered with the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, NEWMS, Tupelo Young Professionals and the Jim Ingram Leadership Institute.
All five honorees said they were thrilled to be recognized for their contributions to Northeast Mississippi.
“What a humbling experience to hear those words about your life,” Bevill said about Thursday’s presentation.
As part of the program, NEWMS also recognized the Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha as its 2022 Organization of Distinction.
During her comments, Councilwoman Nettie Davis, who represents Ward 4 on the Tupelo City Council, noted that she was a charter member of Nu Sigma Omega when it was formed in 1980. She said she was proud to see the organization recognized.
Launched by a group of seven Northeast Mississippi businesswomen in 2004, NEWMS has a stated goal of “providing ways for women to connect, educate and empower each other so they can advance in their careers and meet personal and professional goals.” Now a special project of the CREATE Foundation, the organization does this by hosting various educational programs and networking events throughout the year — all aimed at helping women.
According to Demetra Sherer, Vice Chairman of NEWMS, the organization specifically looks to give back to women in need, ensuring they have the resources to be successful.
"Our goal is to always make sure (women) can find some independence, stability and have a group of women that they can lean on," Sherer said.