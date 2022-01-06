TUPELO • Mississippian Todd Barnett scored an important role in a new ABC limited series, "Women of the Movement," centered on the life of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, whose death and the subsequent trial of his killers helped kick off the civil rights movement.
Barnett was cast as Robert B. Smith III, a Ripley native and former FBI agent who served as assistant prosecutor in the murder trial of Emmett Till's killers.
The 44-year-old actor was first exposed to acting in a couple of plays during his time at Itawamba Community College. As he recalls, his acting at the time was "awful," but the experience caused a spark, and he's been fanning the flame for years now.
Barnett got his start on the Tupelo Community Theatre stage, where he first acted in "Star Spangled Girl" in 2009.
The Houlka native is currently serving as assistant director for the upcoming production of "Steel Magnolias" at TCT, and to this day, most of his acting experience has been on that stage in downtown Tupelo.
Barnett has worked as a professional actor for around a decade, represented by Angie Moncrief of Action Talent Agency in Jackson.
He's had supporting roles in several television shows and movies, including the Netflix film "The Highwaymen" starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, where he played a reporter interviewing the two Texas Rangers who led the posse that killed the notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde.
But while he's no stranger to the camera, this is Barnett's biggest role to date.
Barnett initially auditioned for a smaller role in "Women of the Movement" before being offered the role of Robert Smith and spending a month filming scenes for the show.
'It's the right thing to do'
Not only is Barnett's part in "Women of the Movement" his most important role yet, it's also his first time portraying an actual person.
The parts actors play are typically fictitious, Barnett said, which affords them the freedom to mold the character into who they would like them to be.
This role was different.
In preparing to play Robert B. Smith III, Barnett had dinner with Jak Smith, the now 74-year-old son of the prosecutor .
Jak Smith, a Tupelo attorney, also served as a consultant for other actors on the show, stopping by in February 2021 to share his childhood memories of the trial and show them letters sent to his father by supporters and detractors.
With Barnett, Smith shared specific insights about his father's personality, explaining that he was humble and well-liked but had a serious and intensely focused demeanor.
"It was the experience of a lifetime," Barnett said. "That's the kind of thing that actors dream of, to get to talk to someone that can tell you how that person acted or thought or felt."
In the series, Barnett sought to embody the bravery Smith had in being from Ripley and taking on the role of assistant prosecutor because he believed that prosecuting Emmett Till's killers was the right thing to do.
"It's the right thing to do" became a sort of mantra that echoed in Barnett's head while portraying Smith. Channeling that bravery into the character also added a level of confidence for Barnett as an actor.
"You've got these concrete ideas of what kind of guy he was and the ideals and what he stood for," Barnett said. "I never had a question about 'What am I doing in the courtroom?' I know."
Working with Gil Bellows
Barnett rehearsed alone extensively. He studied the script, not just learning the lines but studying every word and punctuation mark.
He also worked closely with longtime character actor Gil Bellows, best known for playing the role of Tommy Williams in "The Shawshank Redemption." In "Women of the Movement," Bellows played lead prosecutor Gerald Chatham.
Taking on the role of Chatham — not only playing a real person but a significant person from history that most people are going to learn of for the first time through his performance — meant a lot to Bellows.
"After a blessed and wonderful, kind of circuitous journey in the world of storytelling, I got to play the most important and greatest character I’ll probably ever get to play," Bellows said.
Barnett and Bellows, along with Timothy Hutton, had late-night discussions about what was going on in the courtroom, what was underneath the dialogue in each scene.
The atmosphere on set was electric, Barnett said, not only due to the talent but also the rich content and dialogue of the script, which is based on the book "Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement" by Devery S. Anderson.
The weight of recreating history
Barnett spent most of March 2021 acting in "Women of the Movement" and is set to appear in episodes four through six of the series.
During filming, actors stayed at a hotel in Clarksdale and traveled to nearby locations to shoot scenes for the series.
The portions of the series Barnett appeared in were filmed at the courthouse in Sumner — the location where the actual trial was held.
"It's akin to being at the place where Lennon was shot or Elvis' birthplace," Barnett said. "It's got this heaviness."
There was an effort to keep the story true to history. Actual court transcripts were used for some dialogue. Till family members and people involved in the case visited the set.
"This was the first televised murder trial in America," Bellows said. "So when we think about the significance in that context, considering where we are today and how you can draw a straight line between the two, that's both deeply tragic and extremely poignant."
It was humbling and emotional at times for Barnett to grasp the weight and importance of acting in a series that chronicles the murder, public funeral and trial seeking justice for 14-year-old Emmett Till, one of the early sparks of the civil rights movement.
Barnett recalled a scene in the musical "Hamilton" about being in "the room where it happens."
"Everybody understood that this is hallowed ground," Barnett said. "To get to be in the room where it happened, sitting at the actual table, and you're recreating some of the iconic photographs from the trial."
Bellows felt the same way. Along with the birth of his children and acting in "The Shawshank Redemption," Bellows said portraying Chatham was one of the most profound experiences of his life.
'I don't know how it could get any better'
For the first time, Barnett has a significant role in a television series that will be viewed by millions of people. He described the anticipation as both exciting and terrifying, but he's thrilled for people to see it and hopes his appearance is well-received.
"It is the biggest role I've had to date, and it's quite a bit of screen time," Barnett said. "I got some really good feedback on set from some of my cast mates, so I was thrilled by that. And hopefully it'll lead to more opportunities."
With executive producers including Jay-Z and Will Smith on board, the series created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood already has a lot of buzz.
As of Wednesday, the official trailer on YouTube (which includes a clip of Barnett and Bellows at 1:53) had been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
For Barnett, appearing in "Women of the Movement" is the culmination of his efforts thus far.
"I don't know how it could get any better," Barnett said. "Every time I get to walk on a set, that's what I've worked for. That's what all of this climbing that mountain has been for.
"I heard an actor say once, 'I don't act because I want to, I act because I have to.' And that's embedded in me. That's in my DNA," he added. "I think I and many other actors, the best way we can express what's inside us is 'Give me a camera or give me a stage and let me go, because I can be somebody else.'"
Impact of the series
The main thing Barnett hopes viewers take away from watching the show is the same thing he got while acting in it: a history lesson.
He remembered learning about Emmett Till's murder and the subsequent trial in school. But having the scenes recreated in front of your own eyes, having a hand in bringing that history to life, makes it that much more real.
"I walked away from it thinking, 'Absolutely, it should have spurred the civil rights movement,'" Barnett said.
And the story is still as relevant today as it was then, Barnett said, and the tragic story of Till's murder merits being told and retold.
"I believe that this story can do a great deal in illuminating people’s minds as to why people who have darker skin color than myself have reservations and ambivalence about the experience of being American citizens," Bellows said. "I think that this particular story is one of the most shining examples of the inaccuracy and the indifference and the absolute atrocity of what went down."
Bellows hopes every person who watches will realize that everyone comes from a mother and father, and no parents should ever have what happened to Till happen to their child.
"My hope is that people watch this and understand that not only is it entertainment," Bellows said. "It is history. It is fact."