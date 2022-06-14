BELDEN • A group of influential female leaders gathered this week to discuss the sometimes veiled topic of mental health.
Over 40 attendees met Tuesday morning at the Talbot House residence in Belden for a Women's Self-Care and Mental Wellbeing event. It was hosted by Women United, a leadership affinity group of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Speakers included Talbot House Executive Director Becky Weatherford and house manager Heather Pope, Tiffany Phillips of Counseling for a Cause and Donna Palmer of Generations Assisted Living. Each focused on the unique challenges they’ve observed women facing while taking care of their own mental health or improving their wellbeing.
According to Weatherford, Talbot House's creation in 2015 was a response to barriers women faced post-treatment. Prior to opening the nonprofit sober living home, Weatherford worked directly with women at a local treatment facility. The daily refrain from many women was the lack of somewhere to go after the facility.
“There was just no supportive (organization), anything for women," Weatherford said. "Men could walk out of that same treatment facility and have seven different options in Lee County alone."
Since its creation, Talbot House has helped an estimated 170 women take their next steps in their recovery by offering safe housing, as well as employment and job readiness through its Bakery & Cafe.
Pope shared what recovery meant for her. As one of its first residents, Talbot House is near and dear to Pope’s heart, she said. Divine timing led to her future employment at Talbot House. She credited Weatherford and the women of Talbot House for supporting her.
“I learned how to live and I learned how to grow up," Pope said. "I found coping skills and I have found my tribe of people."
Phillips touched on the high prevalence of mental health disorders among women and the barriers in the way of getting the help they need. Those barriers can include women being afraid to face it or talk to someone about it, therapy not being affordable, an occasional lack of providers, cultural stigmas, and need for awareness.
Palmer emphasized the importance of learning to set boundaries, knowing when to say no and when to be there when needed, and finding their sounding board.
Tuesday's program also served as a chance to collect necessary items for Talbot House and Transformation Garden. Talbot House needs included bath towels, washcloths, coffee pods, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and white plastic hangers. Transformation Garden needed money for gas cards and school curriculum.
Women United’s Lunch and Learn programs are designed around topics that are important to women, said United Way NEMS president Patti Parker. The Women United group has upwards of 600 women in eight counties in Northeast Mississippi.